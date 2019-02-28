Robbery at Caravaggio IDA Pharmacy, 39-year-old suspected arrested & charged

February 28, 2019

In the mid-afternoon on Thursday (Feb. 21), Shelburne Police responded to a call for a robbery at the Caravaggio IDA Pharmacy.

It was learned that a male entered the pharmacy attempting to obtain some prescription medications. The male was agitated and indicated that he had weapon while making demands for narcotics. No weapon was seen. The male entered behind the pharmacy counter and obtained a quantity of drugs prior to fleeing.

Shelburne Police was able to quickly identify the suspect and he was located and arrested in less than two hours. The following day Shelburne Police prepared and executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence which resulted in additional evidence seized.

As a result of the investigation 39 year old Michael Reis of Shelburne was charged with Robbery, Criminal Harassment Threatening Conduct, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, 3 counts of Fail to Comply with Recognizance, and 3 counts of Breach of Probation. The accused was held for a show cause hearing at the Orangeville Court House.

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Firearms stolen

Dufferin OPP are currently investigating a break and enter into a trailer on Highway 10 just north of Orangeville.

The provincial force were contacted on Monday morning (Feb. 25) and were advised that several items, including three firearms, had been stolen from an enclosed storage trailer at some point over the past two weeks.

Police are currently looking for suspects and would like to ask anyone with information to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Speeding charge in Amaranth

Last Thursday (Feb. 21), an officer from Dufferin OPP pulled over a vehicle on Veterans Way travelling at 120 km/h – double the posted speed limit of 60 km/h.

The vehicle driver, a 33-year-old man from Nichol Township, was charged with stunt driving. The driver was also found to have obstructed the windows, provided no proof of insurance as well as having expired license plates.

The driver received a 7-day license suspension and his vehicle was seized for seven days as a result of the stunt driving charge. He will appear in Orangeville court on March 27.

Four arrested for attempted

home invasion

Dufferin OPP, with the assistance of the Orangeville Police Service (OPS), were called to an address on Highway 10 just after 4 a.m. on Sunday morning (Feb. 24) after receiving reports of several males attempting to break into a residence.

OPP and OPS arrested four males fleeing the scene in a vehicle who were found to be in possession of an imitation firearm, as well as items to disguise their identities.

An 18-year-old male from New Tecumseth and three 17-year-old males were arrested and charged with robbery using a firearm, pointing a firearm, break and enter into a residence, imitation firearm, possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose and disguise with intent.

Three of the men were released on a promise to appear in court, while one remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asking to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

