Centre Dufferin Royals juniors claim District basketball title

February 28, 2019

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals junior basketball team are the District 4 champions after winning the final game 71-39 over Erin District High School on Tuesday, February 19.

The Royals are undefeated going 10-0 in the regular season and finishing in first place with 20 points, scoring 513 point over the ten games and allowing 231 against.

They eliminated Wellington Heights Secondary School in the semi-final playoff game in a lopsided match-up that ended with the Royals scoring 91 points and keeping Wellington Heights to 20 points for the game.

The championship pitted the Royals against Erin after the Erin team upset Westside Secondary School from Orangeville in their semi-final game.

In the final the Royals came out strong and commanded the court in all four quarters keeping the Erin team to the outside while on defence and turning out strong offensive moves with a lot of skill sinking baskets.

“It was a good game defensively. We held our composure. We’ve got a lot of grade nines who may have been nervous coming into the game but they held their composure and played great defense and I think that’s the reason for the victory,” said coach Shane Trainor, adding that his teams ability to sink baskets was key and something they had been working on. “That was the game plan. We have been working on that. Erin has really good shooters so we thought we had to beat them at their own game. They came here last year and did that to us, so this was kind of our revenge.”

The team had only two days to get ready compete at the regionals in CWOSSA.

“We practice for the next few days and try to get out plays down pat and represent District 4,” Trainor said.

The Royals will now be up against championship winning teams from several districts to see who can come out on top.

The Center Dufferin District High School Royals junior basketball team have emerged as CWOSSA champions after a 72-58 win over St. David’s from Kitchener, on February 23. Full story in the next edition of the Free Press.

