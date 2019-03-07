North Dufferin Baseball League to hold 2018 awards ceremony March 10

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The North Dufferin Baseball League will hold its annual general meeting and 2018 awards presentation on Sunday, March 10,

at the Royal Canadian Legion in Lisle.

League members, players, and fans are invited to attend an award ceremony recognizing individual and team accomplishments from the 2018 season.

The awards ceremony will get underway at 12 noon.

Award categories include best batter, best pitcher, most sportsmanlike player, and most valuable player for both the senior and junior divisions.

The Ivy Leafs are the defending champions from the 2018 NDBL senior division.

The Mansfield Cubs are the defending Junior Champions.

After a solid season with a championship finish the junior Cubs are expected to return this year as an even stronger team.

In the senior division, the Mansfield Cubs are longtime members of the League with a strong contingent of experienced players and should do well in the 2019 season.

After the awards ceremony the first membership meeting of the year will commence at 1:00 p.m.

The North Dufferin League offer a junior and senior divison with teams from Dufferin and Simco Counties and York and Peel Regions.

Senior Junior teams wishing to participate in the upcoming season must be present for this meeting.

Further information is available on the League’s website at www.ndbl.ca or by contacting the League secretary, Scott Anderson at 705-424-5068 or by email at secretary@ndbl.ca.

