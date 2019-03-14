Exciting programs underway at Shelburne Public Library

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

All regular Children’s programs will be on break for the week of March 10th – March 17th.

We have already had some very exciting March Break programs. Springtime Slime with 45 attendees and Creature Quest with a full house at the library. The children and parents loved the snake, giant bunny and tortoise. Our staff even got into the act holding the ball python and touching the other creatures. We had more fun this week with Snow White and Juggler Craig Douglas at the Grace Tipling Hall. One of our really wonderful programs

“Fun with Science” on Friday is filled up already. Watch for this the next time we offer it as it is a fantastic exploration for the little ones with dinosaur digs, seed planting, light boards, and more!

If St. Patrick’s Day has you in the mood for stories of gold, drop by YOUR Library on Tuesday, March 19th at 2pm for the @Museum of Dufferin’s Lucky, Plucky, & Crazy for Gold presentation. Here you’ll learn all about the boys of Dufferin and their adventures during the Klondike’s gold rush!

For those bird-enthusiasts, David T. Chapman (our favourite storm chaser) will be back at YOUR Library Sunday, April 7th @2pm for his “Exploring the Birds of Ontario” presentation. You’ll be able to see birds of all sizes, from the backyard neighbours we all know, to the largest birds seen in Ontario like the Bald Eagle & Great Blue Heron! Register by calling the library at 519-925-2168 or emailing jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca.

TEEN SCENE:

Phew! That was a March Break for the books! Teens tried their hands at creating their own Pop Sockets, and while they don’t quite POP like the real thing, we did come away with very bright, unique accessories for our devices. Additionally, Teens got quite into character at our Murder Mystery Tea Party, and had a great time figuring out who the “killer” was!

We’re also in the planning stages of a creative writing working group and open mic night for those participants, so keep your eyes and ears peeled for details!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Tuesday, March 19th, 4-5pm- Acrylic Pour Paint Night*

Tuesday, March 26th, 4-5pm- White Pine Reading Club

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS:

March Break programs all week. Regular programs will start next week agagin.

The Children’s Library has just received a brand-new set of French Early Reader books. These books are perfect for children just beginning French Immersion, or any children with their parents who are interested in expanding their knowledge of the French language! Books will be available and on display this coming week.

