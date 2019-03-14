The final tally is in – Polar Plunge raises $34,000 for Special Olympics

The second annual Shelburne Police Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics was held on February 18, 2019 and was an incredible success. Over $34000.00 were raised for this deserving cause, which is an amazing tally for our small town.

The Shelburne Police Service wishes to thank everyone who supported this event. The outpouring of support from groups ranging from the Town Council, local businesses, local schools, individuals and local Special Olympics Chapters was appreciated and heartwarming. To those who donated, plunged and volunteered at this event, thank you very much.

“A big thank you for everyone who helped make this event a success, every contribution is appreciated. The obvious support from our town and the generosity of everyone who contributed makes me proud that our police service has such strong relationship with this community. I would also like to thank PC Jeff McLean for his hard work and dedication to the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ontario. As well, I would like to congratulate PC McLean and our community for hosting such a successful event” stated Shelburne Police Chief Kent Moore.

The Shelburne Police Service would like to thank the following businesses for their donations to the event:

Orangeville Citizen/Shelburne Free Press (advertising)

Pete’s Donuts (warm beverages)

Community Safety Partners (Tim Horton’s Gift Cards) ***For anyone who plunged and did not receive their Tim Horton’s gift card, please call 519-925-3312 X430 to arrange pick up***

D&D Pools (Pool set up/take down)

Orangeville Equipment Rental (Change area heaters)

Champ Burger (Incentives)

Ursu Sign Craft (Vinyl Banners)

Domino’s Pizza (Pizza Fundraiser)

Hockley Valley Resort (Prize Donation)

Winners of Costume categories:

Best Costume (Individual): The Incredible Fegan/Hulk (Kyle Fegan)

Best Team Costume: Frozen (Glenbrook Grizzlies)

Winners of Too Chicken to Plunge Raffle:

Grand Prize – Two Lift Passes to Hockley Valley Resort: Kim Gauley – Ticket #7

Prize 1 – Law Enforcement Torch Run Watch – Jen Moore – Ticket #15

Prize 2 – Cadbury Gift Basket – Doug Walterhouse – Ticket #48

Prize 3 – Pete’s Deli $25.00 Gift Card – Rod West – Ticket #22

Prize 4 – Shelburne Police Service Prize Pack – Liz Jones – Ticket #19

Thank you again from the Shelburne Police Service to everyone who helped make this event such a success.

Mid-morning impaired charge

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle in the ditch on Hockley Road just after 9:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The driver, Suzanne Derocchis, 47, of Orangeville, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg/100mL.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 26, 2019.

Orangeville Police warn of

Fentanyl-laced Xanax tablets

The Orangeville Police Service has issued a Community Safety Alert after becoming aware of a possible public safety concern regarding the ill-advised use of non-prescribed medication.

Information has come to light that unknown individuals are repurposing the prescription drug “Xanax” by crushing it and adding an unknown quantity of another drug, thought to be fentanyl.

On Thursday, March 7th a 19-year-old Orangeville male died as a result of a suspected drug overdose and on Monday, March 11 a 20-year-old male also died as a result of a suspected drug overdose. In both cases police recovered evidence to suggest that fentanyl laced Xanax tablets contributed to the deaths.

Please continue to educate family members as to the dangers of prescription and non-prescription drug use and abuse.

“These deaths should serve as a warning to anyone who is tempted to buy prescription medication from street dealers” said Orangeville Police Chief Wayne Kalinski. “The only way to protect yourself and your loved ones, against unknowingly consuming these deadly products, is to steer clear of street drugs altogether”.

