Shelburne Wolves Midget LL2 team wrap up season with a win

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Wolves Midget LL2 stepped on to the ice for the last time this season for a game with the Midland Centennials.

The Friday, March 8, game at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex ended the season but the Wolves had the satisfaction of finishing with a win.

After the round robin playoffs, the game was a formality as the the Wolves had already been eliminated from competition, so the final game was just a chance to play one more game.

After going ahead 4-1, the scoring heated up in the third period with the Midland team scoring to tie the game.

The Wolves pulled ahead in the late going and left the ice with a 7-5 win.

Despite having a tough year, coach Tony Fernandes said he saw a lot of improvement from the players over the season.

“We were evenly matched with the teams we played against,” Fernandes said after the final game. “It was a lot easier for the kids to perform like they should have. They came a long way. We’ve got kids between 15 and 17 years old. There’s a big difference between the younger kids and the older kids. The improved with moving the puck and playing with each other and learning how to play as a team. Tonight the first and second period was great. They moved the puck around and looked for each and they played as a team. As long as they had fun – it was great.”

There are still several Wolves teams finishing off the season in playoffs as the hockey season ends for this year.

