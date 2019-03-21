Wolves peewee rep team race to championship series lead after Game 1 win

March 21, 2019

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Wolves peewee rep team have entered the final series in the League championship and came out on top with a 5-3 win in game one of their match-up with the Stayner Cyclones on Sunday, March 17.

The Wolves have had a stellar year finishing the regular season in tied for first place with Cylcones with 32 points.

Over the season so far, they have a 22-8-5 record making them the last Wolves team still going this season.

In the first game of the final series the Wolves jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period.

It was tied a two midway in the second period but the Shelburne team broke the tie for a 3-2 lead going into the final period.

Two quick goals only ten seconds apart gave the Wolves a 5-2 lead.

Stayner scored to close the gap but the Wolves turned it up a notch and managed to hang on for a 5-3 win to lead the series after the first game.

“I think we pestered them hard, that’s what we asked the kids to do,” said coach Paul Smith after Sunday’s game. “We asked them to take away their time and space and that really helped us with a couple of goals. I also thought the kids were very disciplined. They got a couple of penalties and the kids didn’t retaliate.”

Depending on how the series shakes out it may go on to the end of the month.

The Wolves will take a break to go to a tournament in the middle of this series.

“The team has done an excellent job this season,” Smith said. “They finished first in the division – tied with Stayner who we played today. We had a couple loss on the year but that’s it. It will be a good final series. It comes down to mental mistakes. I thought our defence played great. They played smart hockey.”

The two teams met for game two of the series on Tuesday, March 19, will results not available at press time.

Game three of the series is scheduled for March 28, at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

