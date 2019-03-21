Lavscam again

March 21, 2019 · 0 Comments

SMALL EDITORIAL

There is no question the Trudeau Liberals would love for the LavScam scandal to just go away.

But that’s not going to happen, and Canadians should be thankful the pressure to get to the bottom of the SNC-Lavalin affair is at the top of the federal Opposition’s agenda.

There are calls now for an RCMP investigation, not because of the obvious attempts by the Liberals to cover it up, but because it smells of a criminal act that involves the political interference of trying to abort a criminal prosecution.

We all know from the testimony from former federal justice minister and attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, that she received “inappropriate pressure” from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his tight inner circle to waive the criminal corruption charges against the Quebec-based engineering firm and give it a sweetheart plea-bargain arrangement that involved only an admission of guilt and a large fine.

Wilson-Raybould stopped short of stating the pressure on her crossed the line into criminality, but she is a Liberal and she still remains in the Liberal caucus.

And, besides, she had an Order-in-Council gag order that prohibited her from commenting beyond the moment Trudeau fired her from her attorney general role, and with little to no explanation despite Wilson-Raybould’s high profile.

So, we believe, too, that an RCMP investigation is required to get the answers we all want to hear.

It is obvious now that the Commons’ special justice committee investigating his mess, dominated as it is by Liberal loyalists, doesn’t want get to the truth because the truth will invariably hurt the Trudeau brand.

Last week, the special hearing to have Wilson-Raybould return for a second round of questioning lasted all of 24 minutes—which was the time it took for the Liberal majority on the panel to get the hearing abruptly adjourned.

Those Liberals have been called everything from Trudeau puppets to bobbleheads, and those labels seemingly fit.

The Liberals have a known history of playing back-door politics and game rigging, the most recent being the sponsorship scandal in the Chretien-Martin government.

Canadians deserve to know everything about LavScam.

And, if it takes the Mounties to do it, so be it.

It’s too important to simply go away.

