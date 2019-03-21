Shelburne man facing drug trafficking charges following RIDE spot check

March 21, 2019 · 0 Comments

During the afternoon hours on Saturday March 16, Shelburne Police officers were conducting a RIDE spot check.

One car caught an officer’s attention when he noted evidence that led him to believe there were drugs in the car. A roadside investigation was initiated, which eventually led to a quantity of marijuana, cocaine and percocet being seized. Additionally over $1,200 cash and other evidence of drug trafficking was seized. Further, brass knuckles with a built in knife was seized, which is a prohibited weapon.

The total street value of the cocaine and percocets seized is approximately $700. The marijuana was of a minor quantity but was not properly stored in the vehicle.

The loan occupant of the vehicle, 18-year-old Christopher Van Houten of Shelburne was arrested and charged with:

• Drive Vehicle with cannabis readily available under the Cannabis Control Act

• Possession of Schedule I substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (2 counts – one for the cocaine and one for the perocets)

• Possession of Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking under the controlled Drugs and Substance Act (2 counts – one for the cocaine and one for the percocets)

• Possession of Proceeds of Crime under the Criminal Code

• Possession of a Prohibited Weapon under the Criminal Code

• Breach of Court Recognizance Condition under the Criminal Code

The accused was held for a bail hearing to answer to the allegations

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Local man charged with impaired driving

On March 12 at 3:07 p.m. the Shelburne Police Service received a complaint of a possible impaired driver leaving a local business. Officers quickly located the vehicle and the male driver at a plaza on Main Street East in the Town of Shelburne.

After speaking with the male driver the officer became suspicious that the male had consumed alcohol and conducted a roadside test for alcohol, which the male failed. The man was arrested and taken to the Shelburne police station for further tests which the man also failed, with readings of 3 times the legal limit.

Consequently, 59-year-old William Munshaw of Shelburne was charged with one count of Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired and one count of having a blood alcohol concentration of equal to or over 80mgs in 100ml of blood.

Munshaw’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for 7 days. Munshaw will appear in Ontario Court in Orangeville at the end of March to answer to the allegations.

Sgt. Bennett of the Shelburne Police Service states that this particular incident emphasizes why Shelburne Police Service conducts RIDE spot checks at all times of the day. “People are legitimately shocked that we’re (conducting RIDE) during the day, but impaired drivers are there at all times of the day”.

Shelburne Police arrest theft suspect

On March 13, 2019 at 7:41pm the Shelburne Police service received a complaint of a theft from a residence in the Town of Shelburne. Good information provided by the complainants, as well as, perseverance from the investigating officer ensured that the crime was solved by early the following morning and the property returned to the rightful owners.

As a result of the investigation, 31 year old Randy Lanktree of Orangeville has been charged with 2 counts of theft under $5000.00, 2 counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.00 and 1 count of breach of probation. Lanktree will appear in Ontario court in Orangeville in early April to answer to the allegations.

Orangeville Police issues warning over purchasing ‘street drugs’

The Orangeville Police Service has issued a Community Safety Alert after becoming aware of a possible public safety concern regarding the ill-advised use of non-prescribed medication.

Information has come to light that unknown individuals are repurposing the prescription drug “Xanax” by crushing it and adding an unknown quantity of another drug, thought to be fentanyl.

On March 7th a 19-year-old Orangeville male died as a result of a suspected drug overdose and on March 11 a 20-year-old male also died as a result of a suspected drug overdose. In both cases police recovered evidence to suggest that fentanyl laced Xanax tablets contributed to the deaths.

Please continue to educate family members as to the dangers of prescription and non-prescription drug use and abuse.

“These deaths should serve as a warning to anyone who is tempted to buy prescription medication from street dealers” said Orangeville Police Chief Wayne Kalinski. “The only way to protect yourself and your loved ones, against unknowingly consuming these deadly products, is to steer clear of street drugs altogether”.

Orangeville man facing gun charges

The Orangeville Police Service has arrested and charged a 24-year-old Orangeville man with weapons charges after a search of a Second Avenue residence on March 10.

On Saturday, March 9, 2019, at approximately 8:30 p.m., police were called to a Second Avenue residence regarding a suspected drug overdose. A male was in medical distress and was transported to hospital. As a result of the investigation police obtained a warrant to search the residence. On Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 6:00 a.m., the residence was searched and police seized a sawed-off shotgun, a quantity of ammunition, a quantity of illicit drugs believed to be cocaine, purple heroin and Xanax tablets suspected to be laced with Fentanyl.

On Monday, March 11, 2019, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Jake Jason Smith, 24, of Orangeville was arrested at the residence. He is charged with Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Careless Storage of a Firearm and Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon. The accused male was held in custody pending a bail hearing regarding the allegations.

Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone having information is encouraged to call the Orangeville Police Service at 519-941-2522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

