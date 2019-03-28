Literacy Event coming up on April 7 at Shelburne Library

March 28, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Library Literary Event: Sunday, April 7, 2019 @ 2:00 pm: David T. Chapman (our favourite storm chaser) will be back at YOUR Library with his “Exploring the Birds of Ontario” presentation. You’ll be able to see birds of all sizes, from the backyard neighbours we all know, to the largest birds seen in Ontario like the Bald Eagle & Great Blue Heron! Register by calling the library at 519-925-2168 or emailing jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca.

April marks the start of what promises to be a busy year of programming for us. This month we have:

David Chapman’s Exploring the Birds of Ontario- Sunday, April 7th @ 2pm

A screening of You Are Here: A Come From Away Story- Wednesday, April 17th @ 1pm

Coffee, Conversation & Book’s Claire Smith (Grand Valley)- Wednesday, April 17th @ 7pm

Traveler’s Tales featuring Gord Gallaugher (Chile & Argentina)- Tuesday, April 30th @ 7pm

NEW: SEED LENDING LIBRARY @YOUR LIBRARY:

We are excited to announce a partnership with the Erin Seed Lending Library! Within the next couple of weeks you will be able to access local, non-GMO seeds from YOUR Library. Seeds for herbs, flowers, and vegetables will be available to you to “borrow,” grow, and enjoy. We are hoping at the end of the growing season, you will let a few of your plants go to seed and harvest those seeds to return to the library. We even have a seed saving workshop planned for September, so keep your eyes peeled for those details.

TEEN SCENE:

Teens spent last week creating vibrant works of art using a painting technique called acrylic pouring. We’re going to keep our creativity flowing this week as we start work on our submissions for the White Pine Art Award competition. Participants will each read 5/10 books which allows them to vote for the best Canadian YA book. The Forest of Reading program presents a full set of Forest of Reading books to the library which wins the Art Award Contest. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for our participants!

Upcoming events:

– Tuesday, April 2nd, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB

Meeting

– Tuesday, April 9th, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY

Marble Pots (registration required)

– Tuesday, April 16th, 4:00-5:00pm- Easter

Minute to Win It (registration preferred)

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS:

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – After your morning walk in the fresh, spring air, come and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

PAWS to Read: Tuesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mac-the-Therapy-Dog is available for 15 minute appointments with children who would like to practice their reading in a calm environment.

Please book an appointment by calling the library at 519-925-2168.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. Several Snap Circuit kits are also available to explore while visiting LEGO Club. Watch our team LEGO structure grow as members complete challenges and add a block to our team build every week. We have started incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For March and April the themes we will be focusing on are Spring, bunnies, chicks, and all things cute and fluffy.

Our ‘Tween the Pages book club is working through our read-aloud of “The City of Ember” by Jeanne DuPrau! If your child would like to be a part of this group, they are welcome to drop in during any session. This is a bi-weekly group that will be held on Fridays after school for children ages 7-12. We will spend each week listening to our novel read-aloud, and then working on activities that expand on what has been read. Our next group meeting will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 3:30 – 4:30 pm.

NEW BOOKS:

Fiction:

– The stranger upstairs by Melanie Raabe

– Eggs on ice by Laura Childs

– Tony’s wife by Adriana Trigiani

– Bryant & May: hall of mirrors by

Christopher Fowler

– Friday black by Adjei-Brenyah

– The boy by Tami Hoag

– We can see you by Simon Kernick

– A delicate touch by Stuart Woods

– Dear Evelyn by Kathy Page

– The fashion designer by Nancy Moser

Non fiction:

– Unsavory truth by Marion Nestle

– We fed an island by Jose Andres

– The death of Hitler: the final word by

Jean-Christophe Brisard

– Harry & Meghan: the royal wedding

album by Halima Sadat

– Do you really need it? by Pierre-Yves

McSween

– Prevention no bloat diet by the editors of

Prevention Magazine

