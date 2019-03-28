Shelburne Police encouraging residents to lock their vehicles

March 28, 2019 · 0 Comments

With the nicer weather and an increase in temperatures also comes an increase in thefts from unlocked vehicles. The Shelburne Police Service is promoting the mindset of Lock It or Lose It and is urging motorists to lock their vehicles and keep valuables such as GPS and mobile devices, laptops, shopping bags, money and credit cards out-of-sight. Whether your vehicle is parked at home or at the grocery store an unlocked vehicle makes it easy for thieves to enter your vehicle and steal your hard-earned belongings.

The Shelburne Police Service urges the residents of Shelburne to help prevent theft by following some helpful tips.

• Never leave your vehicle running and unattended

• Always lock your vehicle

• Park in a well-lit area

• Never leave valuables or purchases in plain view, lock them in the trunk.

It only takes thieves seconds to steal your property, don’t make it easy for them. Lock It or Lose It.

Bullet ricochets off deer

On March 24, 2019 , at approximately 8:30pm members of the Du! fferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision, involving a deer, on Highway 10 north of County Road 10.

The officer discharged their handgun to destroy the animal who was badly injured. As a result, a bullet ricocheted and caused property damage to a nearby residence.

No one was injured. Highway 10 north was closed for a short period of time as officers competed their investigation.

Clearview man charged with attempted sexual assault on child

On Thursday, March 21, 2019 at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers from the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of unknown male approaching young children in the park located on Greenwood Drive in Angus, Township of Essa.

The male approached a group of 12 year-old girls in the park and engaged the kids in conversation. He asked the girls if they wanted to play a game and would in turn give them money. The girls declined, left the area and reported the incident to a parent who called 911. The male left the area in a black Chevrolet sedan car, dirty, with a fin and a loud muffler.

Shortly after, the male was observed back in the area by a nearby resident on Greenwood Drive, engaging in conversation with a second group of children. Officers attended the area and located and arrested the male.

After further police investigation, 31-year-old Anthony HOLTORF from Clearview! Township has been charged with:

– Criminal Harassment X 2

– Sexual Assault on Female Under 16 X 2

(Attempted)

– Abduction of Person Under 16 X 2

(Attempted)

The accused has been released from custody and will attend a future court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford.

If there is anyone who has been involved in a similar occurrence with this male, they are ask to contact the Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit at 705-434-1939.

Man charged after RIDE check

During the afternoon hours on Saturday March 16th, Shelburne Police officers were conducting a RIDE spot check.

One car caught an officer’s attention when he noted evidence that led him to believe there were drugs in the car. A roadside investigation was initiated which eventually led to a quantity of marijuana, cocaine, percocet being seized. Additionally over $1200.00 cash and other evidence of drug trafficking was seized. Further, brass knuckles with a built in knife was seized which is a prohibited weapon.

The total street value of the cocaine and percocets seized is approximately $700.00. The marijuana was of a minor quantity but was not properly stored in the vehicle.

The loan occupant of the vehicle, 18 year old Christopher Van Houten of Shelburne was arrested and charged with:

• Drive Vehicle with cannabis readily available under the Cannabis Control Act

• Possession of Schedule I substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (2 counts – one for the cocaine and one for the perocets)

• Possession of Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking under the controlled Drugs and Substance Act (2 counts – one for the cocaine and one for the percocets)

• Possession of Proceeds of Crime under the Criminal Code

• Possession of a Prohibited Weapon under the Criminal Code

• Breach of Court Recognizance Condition under the Criminal Code

The accused was held for a bail hearing to answer to the allegations

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Readers Comments (0)