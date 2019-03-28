Honeywood Juveniles tied with Cayuga in championship series

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Honeywood Norduffs are tied in their OMHA championship series with the Cayuga Stars after playing to a 3-3 finished in game three of the series on Sunday, March 24.

The series got underway on Sunday, March 17, in Cayuga.

Game one ended with a 2-1 loss for the Norduffs.

Returning to home ice at the Honeywood arena for game two on Saturday, March 23, the Norduffs took a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Both teams were playing a fast and furious game in front of a full house of spectators.

The Norduffs scored with 7:16 left in the the second period the followed up with another goal less than a minute late to make it a 4-0 game.

They capped the period with goal number five before the buzzer sounded to end the frame.

The teams returned for the the third period and the Norduffs defence manged to keep the Stars from scoring.

A final Norduffs goal in the third period ended the game with a 6-0 shut-out for the Honeywood team and the series was tied at one.

“Our guys came out fast right off the start of the game, dumping it in and finishing their checks,” said Norduffs coach Ethan England after the game. “Offensively they were finding the open guy and moving the puck well in the corners and sending it back to the point.”

The team was back on the ice the next day for game three in Cayuga.

“We’re talking to them right now saying we can’t let them get under our skin for penalties,” England said. “With a big win like tonight, it was a very emotional game for a lot of the players. We needed this win at home to keep this series up. They guys know what they have to do.”

The game in Cayuga ended 3-3 giving each team one point in the series. Both teams now have three points.

The series will return to Honeywood arena this Saturday for game four of the series.

The puck drop is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

