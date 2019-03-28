PJHL Jr. C North Conference final series tied after four games

March 28, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The battle for the Junior C North Conference of the Provincial Junior Hockey League between the Alliston Hornets and Mount Forest Patriots is tied 2-2 after the Hornets won game four on Monday (Mar. 25) in Alliston.

Of the four games played so far both teams have won on their own home ice.

The series got underway on March 20, in Mount Forest.

The Patriots claimed that game with a 4-3 win.

Game two saw the teams in Alliston on March 22.

It was a tied series when the Hornets left the ice with a 3-1 win.

Even though they came out on top, the Hornets were out-shot 46-20 for the game.

“We definitely were on our heels for a lot of that game, killing penalties and stuff like that,” said Hornets goalie Tyler Ryan who stopped 45 of the 46 shots. “Our first period was really good. We got up to a 2-0 lead and then we kind of slacked off and took a few penalties and that put us back on our heels. We didn’t really regain our stride that much so we’re hoping to get that back tomorrow.”

With two championship teams meeting for the first time, they don’t really know what to expect until they are actually in the game.

“I think the other day we felt flat,” Ryan said. “It’s a feeling out process. We don’t know what they’re going to bring. We haven’t seen them all season. We have to stick to our systems. Our systems win. We can see that from winning our own league.”

On Mount Forest home ice on Sunday, March 24, the Patriot again won at home in a game the ended with a 5-3 score.

Back on home ice on Monday, the Hornets need the win to get back in the series.

After scoreless first period, the Alliston started scoring in the second on goals from Ryan McReynolds, Joey Visconti, and Alex Sebestyen.

They pretty much sealed the game when McReynolds got his second of the game at 2:58 into the third to make it 4-0.

Mount Forest avoided the shut-out with a single goal midway in the frame.

Game five of the series will get underway in Mount Forest on Thursday, March 28.

Game six will be in Alliston on Friday, March 29.

Schmalz Cup

With hockey season almost over for this year, small town Junior C hockey teams are still battling in their quest for the provincial Schmalz Cup championship.

With Division titles already behind them, teams are now in the preliminary round of playoffs to settle conference titles.

In the North Conference, the Mount Forest Patriots are up against the Alliston Hornets.

That series is tied at two after the Hornets won on home ice on Monday, March 25.

In the East Conference, the Napanee Raiders have taken a lead over the Uxbridge Bruins and are ahead 2-0.

The Grimsby Peach Kings who have been a strong Junior C contender for several years are currently leading their South Conference series 2-1 over the Wellesley Applejacks.

The Napanee Raiders are one game away from clinching the East conference after going ahead 3-0 over the Uxbridge Bruins.

The West Conference pits the Lakeshore Canadians against the Exeter Hawks. Lakeshore has taken a 2-1 lead in that series.

Once the conference championships are completed, the four remaining teams will meet in the semi-final round.

The North Conference will meet the East Conference. The South will meet the West.

The final two teams will meet for the provincial Schmalz Cup championship.

The defending Schmalz Cup champions – the Lakefield Chiefs are not in the running this year.

Readers Comments (0)