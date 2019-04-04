Shelburne Public Library has great lineup of events in April

April 4, 2019 · 0 Comments

Library Literary Event: Sunday, April 7, 2019 @ 2:00 pm: David T. Chapman (our favourite storm chaser) will be back at YOUR Library with his “Exploring the Birds of Ontario” presentation. We still have some spaces left, so register by calling the library at 519-925-2168 or emailing jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca.

We have a great lineup of events planned for April:

A screening of You Are Here: A Come From Away Story- Wednesday, April 17th @ 1pm

Coffee, Conversation & Book’s Claire Smith (Grand Valley)- Wednesday, April 17th @ 7pm

Traveler’s Tales featuring Gord Gallaugher (Chile & Argentina)- Tuesday, April 30th @ 7pm

NEW: SEED LENDING LIBRARY @YOUR LIBRARY: It won’t be long now until you’ll be able to access local, non-GMO seeds from YOUR Library. Seeds for herbs, flowers, and vegetables will be available to you to “borrow,” grow, and enjoy. We are hoping at the end of the growing season, you will let a few of your plants go to seed and harvest those seeds to return to the library. We even have a seed saving workshop planned for September, so keep your eyes peeled for those details.

TEEN SCENE:

Teens spent last week working on our submission for the White Pine Art Award competition. If one of our participants win this competition, the Library would win 25 of next year’s Forest of Reading nominees, and the participant would win a copy of 2019’s winning White Pine book! How cool?!

Upcoming events:

Tuesday, April 9th, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY Marble Pots (registration required)

Tuesday, April 16th, 4:00-5:00pm- Easter Minute to Win It (registration preferred)

Tuesday, April 30th, 4:00-5:00pm- White Pine Vote Day

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS:

The Children’s Library has just purchased a brand-new set of French Early Reader books. These books are perfect for children just beginning French Immersion, or any children that are interested in expanding their knowledge of the French language! Books will be available and on display this coming week.

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – After your morning walk in the fresh, spring air, come and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

PAWS to Read: Tuesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mac-the-Therapy-Dog is available for 15 minute appointments with children who would like to practice their reading in a calm environment.

Please book an appointment by calling the library at 519-925-2168.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For April, the themes we will be focusing on are Spring, bunnies, chicks, and all things cute and fluffy.

Readers Comments (0)