Skate Canada Shelburne hosts season-ending Carnival Show

April 4, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

A spectacularly lit ice pad at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex served as the backdrop for the Skate Canada Shelburne Carnival Show on Sunday, March 31.

Figure skaters from the club showcased their skills after a season of hard work and practice to a large and appreciative audience.

The theme this year was Dancing Through the Decades with skaters performing to songs from the 50’s right up to present day.

“This is our finale for the year,” explained club director Bill McCutcheon. “All the Star Skate groups have two or three numbers and some of the girls have a solo as well. All of the smaller kids are in a group they’ve been working all year.”

Around 60 skaters took part in the event.

“We started in the last week of September,” McCutcheon said. “We have from two and three year-olds up to 18. Our business is to teach people of any age how to skate. There’s six levels in the CanSkate program. Once they graduate from CanSkate they move up to the Star Skate level.”

For the skaters, performing for an audience gave them the chance to show what they’ve learned and demonstrate their skill on the ice.

“When I’m on the ice, I feel like I can say anything,” summed up figure skater, Emmilee Voss, of how she likes the freedom of the sport.

Emmilee performed a solo skate for the audience. The 16 year-old has been on the ice since she was a toddler. She has skated at several venues and been with the Shelburne club for five years.

“You have to be motivated, “ Emmilee said of being part of the skating world. “After you fall, you have to be able to get right back up. I have to skate almost every day. Skating makes you feel very accomplished. When ever I get on the ice I feel like I’m here to do something – and I’m going to do it.”

The skaters performed a variety of routines set to music.

Some skaters performed as a group while several of the older, more experienced performed solo routines under a spotlight in front of the enthusiastic audience.

Readers Comments (0)