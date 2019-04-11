It’s time to ready, set, grow at Shelburne Public Library

April 11, 2019

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

SHELBURNE SEED LIBRARY AT YOUR LIBRARY:

We are excited to announce a partnership with the Erin Seed Lending Library! You are able to access local, non-GMO seeds from YOUR Library. Seeds for herbs, flowers, and vegetables are available to “borrow,” grow, and enjoy. We are hoping at the end of the growing season, you will let a few of your plants go to seed and harvest those seeds to return to the library. We even have a seed saving workshop planned for September, so keep your eyes peeled for those details.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

You are Here: A Come From Away Story- film screening, Wednesday, April 17 @1 pm.

Coffee, Conversation & Books: Claire Smith (Grand Valley)- Wednesday, April 17th @ 7pm

TEEN SCENE:

Now that the warm weather is upon us, we’re in the mindset to get outside and watch things grow! Teens spent some time this week creating marbled pots in which they can grow some seeds from our new Shelburne Seed Library—we’re very much looking forward to the pictures once the seeds have sprouted!

We have a few exciting announcements to make regarding Teen programming:

We are starting up a Girls Who Code Club! Throughout this program, girls aged 12-18 are invited to come out to the Library Thursdays after school for a 10-week period (3:30-4:30pm) to learn how to code! They will get to choose the coding language they would like to learn, so each student will come away with a different project!

We are also in the planning stages of creating a space where local writers and performers will have space to work on their writing, with the ultimate goal of an Open Mic Night where these writers may choose to perform some of their work.

Please contact jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca with any questions about our upcoming events and check out the Teen programs page on our website for a full schedule of events

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS:

Our good friend Carolyn j. Morris will be back to visit our library on Friday May 10th from 10:30 am – 11:30 am. She will be bringing her baby ducklings as well as her brand new book, “Community Garden”. Call the library at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca to register.

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – After your morning walk in the fresh, Spring air, come and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

PAWS To Read: Tuesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mac-the-therapy-dog is available for 15 minute appointments with children who would like to practice their reading in a calm environment.

Please book an appointment by calling the library at 519-925-2168.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. Several Snap Circuit kits are also available to explore while visiting LEGO Club. Watch our team LEGO structure grow as members complete challenges and add a block to our team build every week. We have started incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

