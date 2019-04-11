General News

Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

April 11, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Student: Sarah Puddicombe

Placement: MM Woodcraft

This week, Sarah Puddicombe from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about their experience and how MM Woodcraft is contributing to the community’s future. 

MM Woodcraft was established in 1986 and is a Cabinet Making company within Amaranth of Dufferin and who delivers quality custom kitchens to people in Dufferin, Mono and Simcoe County. Milan Mikes is the owner of MM Woodcraft and he has one employee named James. Milan and James build everything a beautiful kitchen needs from kitchen countertops to cabinets and drawers. Clients can choose from multiple wood types, customize the colour of their stain or paint, and add unique design elements.

My Co-op position is as a Cabinet Maker which involves sanding wood to make sure it is smooth, and building cabinets from any type of wood by building the boxes and putting hinges on the doors. I stain wood any colour the customer requests. I help install kitchens for the customer and make sure the kitchen is up to their standards. Finally, I build countertops out of wood. 

I use a lot of special equipment such as table saws, palm sanders, paint brushes and drills, and have been trained about safety in a shop environment and around dangerous tools. Other careers that are associated with Cabinet Making are: Carpenters because they prepare the walls upon which the cabinets will be hung, Installers because they may install cabinets Cabinet Makers have delivered, Wood Designers design creative projects out of wood, Restorers because they restore furniture made out of wood.

MM Woodcraft contributes to the community by building exceptionally strong and durable oak kitchens for low income housing at a discounted price. 



         

