Vic Thapar hoping to lead Liberals into fall federal election

Written By JOSHUA SANTOS

Vic Thapar is seeking the Dufferin-Caledon Liberal Party nomination in the fall federal election.

“Our issues and concerns are not being raised in Ottawa by our long-time federal representator (MP David Tilson),” said Mr. Thapar. “He has not focused on Dufferin-Caledon.”

Thapar previously ran, unsuccessfully, during the Orangeville municipal election, where he received 1,490 votes. He said, during that time, residents discussed concerns about all levels of government.

“They don’t see you running for council,” said Mr. Thapar. “They talked about everything.”

Mr. Thapar said he is still in the vetting process to run as a candidate but he had no problem voicing his support for the Liberals Party.

He noted the Liberals are the only party that represents “every person”. He said they care about the quality of life, fairness and make families and healthcare a priority.

“This party represents the middle class and lower-class people,” said Mr. Thapar. “I believe this is the time to make a change and make things happen.”

He did not shy away from discussing the Conservative party, saying they represent the business and high class community.

Mr. Thapar was born in India, where he received his medical degree. He worked as a general physician there, but is not licensed to work in Canada.

He previously worked with the Government of Alberta in their department of employment and immigration.

As a department supervisor for Home Depot in Orangeville, he said he talks to all kinds of people who want to discuss a wide range of issues. He said he always wanted to help people by representing Dufferin-Caledon, properly.

He said residents discussed the idea of mandatory mental health services for all Canadians, enhanced veteran affairs programs and more daycares and help for those fleeing prosecution from other countries.

Mr. Thapar previously worked with Bob Gordanier during his Liberal provincial election campaign. They were up against Progressive Conservatives incumbent Sylvia Jones and Green Party candidate Laura Campbell. Mr. Thapar said it was a good opportunity for him to understand the Liberals Party.

“I knew Bob since, I’ll say about 2013, and I have been in touch with him,” said Mr. Thapar. “When the election came, I was fully dedicated with him. I went door-to-door campaigning and advocating for him.

Mr. Thapar said he would represent Dufferin-Caledon well because he is very outspoken,

“If you bring any concerns to me or any issues you’re facing, I will never be afraid to put them on the table,” said Mr. Thapar. “Whatever the concerns are, how much help I can be, I always bring them to the table so as a whole unit, we can discuss what can be done and what we can do for our people of Dufferin-Caledon.”

A nomination meeting to select the newest candidate for the federal liberals has not been announced by the Dufferin-Caledon Liberal Riding Association. Michele Fisher is the only other individual to officially confirm their candidacy for the Liberal Party.

