Shelburne Public Library announces new seed library partnership

April 18, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

REMINDER: we are closed Friday, April 19, 2019 – Monday, April 22, 2019,

Ready, Set, Grow

SHELBURNE SEED LIBRARY @YOUR LIBRARY: We are excited to announce a partnership with the Erin Seed Lending Library! You are able to access local, non-GMO seeds from YOUR Library. Seeds for herbs, flowers, and vegetables are available to “borrow,” grow, and enjoy. We are hoping at the end of the growing season, you will let a few of your plants go to seed and harvest those seeds to return to the library. We even have a seed saving workshop planned for September, so keep your eyes peeled for those details.

Teen Scene

Have you ever raced through an obstacle course with giant cardboard flip-flops on your feet? No? Well our Teens did that and more this week at our Easter themed Minute to Win it Competition! If you or a Teen you know is looking to make some new friends while having lots of fun, look no further than YOUR Library. Drop by and pick up a Teen events calendar to make sure you won’t miss out!

Upcoming Events:

*registration is required unless event is marked as drop-in.

– Tuesday, April 30th, 4:00-5:00pm- White Pine Vote Day.

– Thursday, May 2nd, 3:30-4:30pm- Girls Who Code (1st meeting)

– Tuesday, May 7th, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY Mother’s Day Craft

– Thursday, May 9th, 3:30-4:30pm- Girls Who Code

– Tuesday, May 14th, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY Flower Crown

Please contact jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca with any questions about our upcoming events!

Children’s Programs

Our good friend Carolyn j. Morris will be back to visit our library on Friday, May 10th from 10:30 am – 11:30 am. She will be bringing her baby ducklings as well as her brand new book, “Community Garden”. Call the library at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca to register.

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – After your morning walk in the fresh, Spring air, come and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

PAWS To Read: Tuesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mac-the-therapy-dog is available for 15 minute appointments with children who would like to practice their reading in a calm, supportive environment.

Please book an appointment by calling the library at 519-925-2168.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. Several Snap Circuit kits are also available to explore while visiting LEGO Club. Watch our team LEGO structure grow as members complete challenges and add a block to our team build every week. We have started incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

A reminder that there will be NO Story Time this Friday, April 19th, 2019. The library will be closed for Good Friday. Have a wonderful Easter everyone!

Sleepy Story Time will be held on Thursday, April 25th, 2019 from 6:15 pm – 7:00 pm. Please join us at the library in your pajamas while we read stories until bedtime.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

New Books:

Non fiction:

– Mourning has broken by Erin Davis

– Save me the plums by Ruth Reichl

– The animal’s companion by Jacky Colliss

Harvey

– Botanical inks by Babs Behan

– The photography bible by Michael

Freeman

– Wines you should try: a guide for

Canadians by Rod Phillips

Readers Comments (0)