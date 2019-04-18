CDDHS hosts senior district badminton championship

April 18, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Teams from six regional high schools arrived at Centre Dufferin District High School on Thursday, April 11, for the District 4 senior badminton championships.

The top two teams from each category in the competition will go on to compete at CWOSSA.

Students competed in single boys, single girls, girls doubles, boys doubles, and mixed doubles categories.

“We have around 60 teams here today,” explained tournament coordinator, Amanda Storey. “This is the tournament to go on to CWOSSA and then to OFSAA. They do a round robin, then the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals will be a best two-out-of-three. There’s 12 to 14 players on each team from the different schools.”

Unlike most school sports, badminton doesn’t have a dedicated regular season schedule. Teams and individuals practice among themselves and arrange exhibition games if they can, to get ready for the one day competition.

“It’s tough,” said CDDHS Royals singles player Ben Callegari of the competition. “In past years its been a bit slighter but this year it’s crazy. You’ve got to work that much harder to get where you want to go. There’s some really good players out there.”

Ben made it to the final but lost his match to a player from Emmanuel Christian High School.

It was a full day of competition in the gym beginning at 9:00 a.m. and wrapping up around 3:00 p.m. with the final games.

Winning players and teams will go on to compete at the regional CWOSSA event at the University of Waterloo on Thursday, April 18. Winners of the regional competition earn the right to go to the provincial level and complete at OFSAA.

The high school junior badminton competition was held at Westside Secondary School in Orangeville on Tuesday, April 9.

Readers Comments (0)