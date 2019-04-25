Shelburne Police Service lay charges after in-depth fire investigation

April 25, 2019

The Shelburne Police Service has laid charges in a 4 months long investigation into an explosion and house fire that took place on December 3, 2018 at a residence on Fleming Way in Shelburne. This was an arduous and complex investigation that involved extensive teamwork with our partners at the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office.

The investigation found that hash oil, also known as honey oil, was being produced by infusing marihuana with butane. The force of the explosion, which blew out windows still in their frames, and the resulting fire, caused extensive damage to the home as well as two neighbouring houses. Damage is estimated to be in the 100’s of thousands of dollars. Three of the homes occupants also required medical attention for minor to moderate burns.

A search warrant executed by police resulted in the seizure of drug manufacturing equipment, butane and over 63 pounds of marihuana.

As a result of this investigation, 42-year-old Alesandro Peter Sottile of Orangeville was charged with the following: Arson by Negligence; Mischief Endangering Life; Alter or offer to alter the chemical or physical properties of Cannabis by the use of an organic solvent and Fail to comply with conditions of Undertaking Given by Officer in Charge.

Mr. Sottile was held for bail and later released with a recognizance of bail. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court in Orangeville in late May to answer to the allegations.

Also charged in this incident was 43 year old Manon Allard of Orangeville. Allard was charged with the following: Arson by Negligence; Mischief Endangering Life; Alter or offer to alter the chemical or physical properties of Cannabis by the use of an organic solvent.

Allard will also appear at the Ontario Court in Orangeville in late May to answer to the allegations.

Shelburne Police arrest Orangeville man for impaired driving

On April 19, 2019 at approximately 1:20pm the Shelburne Police Service was notified by a concerned member of the public that there was a possible impaired driver on highway 89 westbound heading into Shelburne. The caller was able to provide a good vehicle description and the licence plate. The excellent information provided by the caller and quick action by a Shelburne police officer resulted in the suspect vehicle being located within the Shelburne town limits. The Shelburne police officer conducted a traffic stop and after making contact with the male driver they became suspicious that the driver had consumed alcohol. The male driver failed a roadside test for alcohol and was consequently placed under arrest and transported the Shelburne Police Station for further testing, which he also failed. Also, seized from the vehicle was an amount of cocaine which has an estimated street value of $700.00. As a result, 30 year old Jacob Brownell of Orangeville was charged with:

• Operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration 80 and over

• Possession of Cocaine

• Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

• Fail to surrender insurance card

• Fail to surrender driver’s licence

Mr. Brownell’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days. Mr. Brownell will appear in Ontario Court in Orangeville in early May to answer to the allegations made against him.

Shelburne Police Service arrest two males for sexual assault in two separate incidents

The Shelburne Police Service has been particularly busy this week investigating two separate sexual assaults. On April 12, 2019 a 64-year-old man was charged with various sexual assault charges on two victims who were known to the accused. On April 13, 2019 a 22-year-old local man was charged with sexual assault on one victim who was known to the accused.

The identities of the accused are being withheld to protect the identity and privacy of the victims.

The Shelburne Police Service understands and respects the courage that it takes to report a sexual assault. If you have been a victim of sexual assault please contact your local police service, if you are unable to do that, please contact Caledon-Dufferin Victim Services at (905)951-3838, Family Transition Place (519)941-4122 or attend your local hospital. It is important to report the crime, but it is equally important to seek supports.

