Mother’s Day tradition to continue at Primrose United Church

Written By MARNI WALSH

Attending the annual plant and bake sale at Primrose United Church is a Mother’s Day tradition for many in the community. Church members offer a wide variety of beautiful, healthy, basket flowers and potted perennials. The sale, which is a popular fundraiser for the historic wee church at Primrose, has brought smiles to the faces of Dufferin County moms for many years.

Also offered at the plant sale are handmade crafts and homemade baked treats, including a wide variety of pies and sweets made with love by the congregation. Although a tiny congregation, the historic church hosts many knowledgeable gardeners within their membership, and those ‘green thumbs’ provide excellent information about the perennials and all that makes them flower and flourish.

A first hand view of little white church at Primrose is well worth the short drive east of Shelburne. The historic wooden building is a quaint reminder of simpler times. Built nearly 150 years ago in 1875, as a Methodist Church, Primrose joined with the Presbyterians in 1925 to become the United Church.

The meditative garden behind the church, has had a new addition recently, and is part of the International Quiet Garden Movement. Reverend Candice Bist says it is “a wonderful place to sit quietly or go for a little walk.” She says, “It is open all year around, so when people come for their plants, they can also make use of the meditation garden before they return home.”

Primrose United Church is located just off Highway 10 on the 30th Side Road of Mono Township. Family, friends, neighbours and all are invited to come out to a wonderful celebration of Mother’s Day at the event.

The Primrose Annual Plant and Bake Sale takes place on Saturday, May 11th from 8am to11am. For order forms and more information visit Primrose United Church on Facebook, call 519-925-2397, or email: gailbrown.pharm@yahoo.ca. For more information about Primrose United Church or its services call 519- 925-2233.

