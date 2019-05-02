Singin’ In The Rain, the roaring 20’s in song and dance at Grace Tipling Hall

Written By MARNI WALSH

LP Stage Productions’ Singin’ In The Rain will open at Grace Tipling Hall this month, bringing the roaring 20’s back to Shelburne in song and dance.

Set just after talking pictures were introduced in 1927, the show’s design is a rich challenge for artistic teams.

“The costumes back then were amazing,” says director Alison Port, “Men and women really knew how to dress.” She says LP’s creative team is “hoping to recreate a match with costumes to the era.”

The popular Broadway musical is based on the classic, award winning movie starring Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds. The lighthearted romantic comedy centres on a team of actors struggling to make the challenging transition from silent pictures to talking movies.

Talented baritone, 16-year-old Cameron Glenday takes on the role of Don Lockwood, including the famous tap dance to the title song. Young Lainey Schyven plays the comical character of Lina Lamont a starlet is better ‘seen than heard’ when it comes to the movie business.

Two of the leads in LP Stage Productions’ Singin’ In The Rain, Lainey Schyven and Cameron Glenday shared a sneak peak at the amusing costumes used to depict the French Revolution during a hilarious talking-movie scene in the musical.

The two share the stage with 42 other talented, area kids in the LP cast of Singin’ In The Rain. Ages of the performers range from seven to 16 years. Directed by Alison Port, with Choreography by Kristen Gamache, Musical Direction by Noni Thomas, and set design by Dale Lundy – Singin’ In The Rain will certainly prove to be another “hit” show with local audiences.

The cast and the artistic team of LP Stage Productions invites everyone to join in the laughs and the music for this delightful journey back in time May 31st – June 9th at Grace Tipling Hall. Tickets are available online through Eventbrite and at the Shelburne Town Hall box office: 519-925-2600, or at the door on show days. Adult tickets are $18 and student and senior tickets are $12.

