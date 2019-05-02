Shelburne Public Library has lots on as summer approaches

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

ILLO Funding Cutback

Thank you to so many of you who came in to sign the petition. We will shortly be sending this to Minister Tibollo and Minister Jones. We have certainly registered how this decision to cut funding affects small libraries as have many other individuals and institutions across Ontario. Let`s see if they are listening!|

READY, SET, GROW:

SHELBURNE SEED LIBRARY @YOUR LIBRARY: You are able to access local, non-GMO seeds from YOUR Library. Seeds for herbs, flowers, and vegetables are available to “borrow,” grow, and enjoy. We are hoping that you will let a few of your plants go to seed and harvest those seeds to return to the library. We have a seed saving workshop planned for September, so keep your eyes peeled for those details.

TEEN SCENE:

We’ve made a slight change to the Teen schedule for May, so please make sure you have an updated version of the calendar! This week was the last week of the White Pine reading club, and for those who read 5+ of the 2019 White Pine nominees, they were able to vote on their favourite! The title with the most votes will be announced in the coming months, so stay tuned for that. Additionally, we are looking for more registrants in order for our Girls Who Code Club to run. The first meeting is Thursday, May 2nd @ 3:30pm where we will begin by exploring the types of coding we can learn.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

*registration is required unless event is marked as drop-in.

– Thursday, May 2nd, 3:30-4:30pm- Girls

Who Code (1st meeting)

– Tuesday, May 7th, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB

Meeting

– Thursday, May 9th, 3:30-4:30pm- Girls

Who Code

– Tuesday, May 14th, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY

Flower Crown

– Tuesday, May 21st, 4:00-5:00pm- Escape

Room

Please contact jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca with any questions about our upcoming events!

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS:

Our good friend Carolyn j. Morris will be back to visit our library on Friday, May 10th from 10:30 am – 11:30 am. She will be bringing her ducklings as well as her brand new book, “Community Garden”! Call the library at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca to register.

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – After your morning walk in the fresh, Spring air, come and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. Several Snap Circuit kits are also available to explore while visiting LEGO Club. Watch our team LEGO structure grow as members complete challenges and add a block to our team build every week. We have started incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

We will be holding our last ‘Tween the Pages Book Club on Friday, May 10th from 3:30 – 4:30. Keep an eye out for our summer announcements as we will begin another book club for our TD Summer Reading Club.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

NEW BOOKS:

I`ve been reading some unusual books (for me that is), this past week:

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens is a compelling story about the isolation of a young “Marsh Girl, “ Kaya, in North Carolina. A very moving story, Kaya`s salvation came through learning to read; this led to her becoming a botanist, author, and illustrator. Interspersed is a story of loyalty and love that transcend all the obstacles she faces. Well worth a read!

Quite the opposite read is a book called, Do you really Need It? By Pierre-Yves McSween. This is a real down and dirty book about questioning our spending habits… the author gets into most basic needs and promotes a very sparse, restrictive and restricted way of thinking. However, he does it with a certain wry humour and promises to free us up “financially!” He does cover 40 different areas- new cars, brand-names items, credit cards etc. Definitely a no holds bar type of book.

Fiction

– From here to you by Jamie McGuire

– The midnight witness by Sara Blaedel

– Till and the crazy eights by Monique Gray

Smith

– Prisoners of hope by Barbara Fradkin

– For better and worse by Margot Hunt

– Now we shall be entirely free by Andrew

Miller

– Inhuman resources by Pierre Lemaitre

– Target Alex Cross by James Patterson

– Timeless by R.A. Salvatore

Non-Fiction

– Powered by love: a grandmothers’

movement to end AIDS in Africa by

Joanna Henry

– Eat rich, live long by Ivor Cummins

– The Martha manual by Martha Stewart

– Undo it! by Dean Ornish

– Beat the bank by Larry Bates

– Toronto & Ontario by Carolyn B. Heller

