CDDHS Royals kick off new soccer season

May 2, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Its not too often you see a soccer game played when it’s snowing, but the first game of the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals girls season against the Westside Secondary School Thunder saw the teams battling the elements almost as much as they battled each other.

It was cold and windy to begin with but when the second half started the girls were pelted with ice pellets as well.

It didn’t slow things down, however, as both teams put out a solid effort in their first outing of the year.

CDDHS’s Abby Stevens scored the Royals only goal of the game.

The Royals were trailing 2-1 at the half.

“It was brutal,” said Royals goal tender Samantha Mallette of playing with ice pellets dropping on the field. “That second half with all the snow – I had no visibility – I couldn’t see anything. And they definitely are a hard working team but we worked pretty hard too. On offence we kept up. Our forwards stayed ahead of our mid-field and we kept hustling. We didn’t stop. We chased them down.”

The Royals are a young team in the varsity division. Several of the players are in grade nine but the squad showed a lot of tenacity.

“I think a lot of the players froze up when they came off for a bit,” said coach Pete Jenzen about the less than stellar conditions.

That late spring also caused pre-season practice problems with the team having little time outdoors.

“We’ve only been outside twice,” Jenzen said. “We’ve been practicing in the gym but you really can’t get the full extent of it. I thought they worked hard today. They worked as a team. They moved the ball around. We have five girls that have never played soccer before – but their good athletes. They’re still learning the game and how to play positions. I though they competed hard and worked hard. I think we got out of our element a bit and lost our positioning a bit but I think they played a very strong game. We just need to work on some positioning and get a bit of a break-out going. I think we’re right with them. We’re not far behind that team at all.”

The final was a 4-1 win for Westside.

The Royals played another game on Wednesday, May 1, with results not available a press time.

They will play their next two games on the road against Norwell District Secondary School and Emmanuel Christian High School.

