Second-annual Multicultural Day a rousing success, with event taking over CDDHS

May 9, 2019

Written By MARNI WALSH

A large crowd gathered at Centre Dufferin District High School on May 4 for Shelburne’s second annual Multicultural Day.

The event, put together by local resident Althea Casamento is a joyful celebration of our cultural diversity as Canadians. The day included various displays, demonstrations, cuisine, poetry, song and dance.

“Judging from the amazing feedback I received from all who attended the event was a great success,” Ms. Casamento said.

The one-time municipal council candidate hosted the first Multicultural Day in the Shelburne Library last year, and realized that she “would need a much larger space to accommodate the amount of people who wanted to participate and come out to the event.”

The host said the inspiration behind the event “was to celebrate the diversity and culture of residents within Dufferin County.”

She also wanted to educate the younger generation on different cultures, and help them feel comfortable enough in their community to become role models and leaders.

Althea hoped this event would help to build a community people can be proud to be a part of, and economically help businesses to know how to cater to the community. “I think these goals were all achieved,” she says.

Entertainment for the event included Keynote speaker, Andrew Guy; a K-pop medley representing the modern music of Korean pop culture; an explanation of the significance of the turban in South Asian culture and a demonstration on how to tie a turban; several impressive and joyful demonstrations of Bangra dancing, originating from India; a CDDHS student poem centred on “honouring our past in hope of building a better future” read by Alexia Alexander; native drumming by Sarah Redgers; and an accapella rendition of “Wade in the Water” sung by Ziearra Douglas-Cunningham.

St. Catherine’s hero of the underground railroad, Harriet Tubman, was said to have sung “Wade in the Water” to warn escaping slaves to get into the water to cover their trail.

“I am very proud of the students for taking the initiative and for having the courage to perform for the community,” Ms. Casamento said. “It took a lot of practice and bravery to show their talent.”

She sends her appreciation to local schools, the Shelburne Library, volunteer Philip Dewar and other community members for contributing to the event.

I was fortunate enough this year to have some great people to help me out. Thank you to Alethia O’hara-Stephenson, Youth advisory Leader for Centre Dufferin High school, Aman Kaur, Philip Dewar and Annemarie for helping me.

V.I.P.’s out supporting the event on Saturday included: MPP Sylvia Jones, Mayor Wade Mills, Deputy Mayor Steve Anderson, Mayor Sandy Brown, Councillor Lisa Post, Liberal candidate Michele Fisher, Dufferin Child and Family Serices representatives, and Shelburne Police.

Event Sponsors included: Steve Bowles of Auto Centre Dufferin County, Donna and Joanne from Paradise Hill Banquet Services, and Tim Hortons. Prizes sponsors included:Trainergames Fitness Centre, Giant Tiger Shelburne, Shelburne Foodland, SMART Organizing, Impact Martial Arts, Shelburne Optometry, and No Frills.

“I would like to take the opportunity to say thank you to everyone for coming out and celebrating the rich culture and diversity of our community,” says Althea Cassamento. “I look forward to our talented community contributions and celebrations next year. “

