Shelburne Farmers’ Market opening for new season on May 23

MARNI WALSH

Manager of the Shelburne Farmers’ Market, Jennifer Crewson says the theme this year is community.

“We are involving as many local businesses as possible,” says Ms. Crewson. The ever popular market continues to grow and is set to open on Thursday, May 23, running every Thursday throughout the season, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., until October 3.

As an example of community involvement, Jennifer Crewson says the Farmers’ Market will host quilting by Cobwebs and Caviar, as well as cooking demonstrations once a month by Freddie from Beyond the Gate.

“We also have Hannah Sine of Towne Fitness making the Farmers’ Market a starting point for some of her group runs; patrons can go for a nice summer jog and then come back and pick up their local produce,” she said.

Committee Members this year include: Market Manager, Jennifer Crewson; Secretary- Treasurer, Jade McCabe; Social Media and Marketing Co-ordinater, Izabella Busby; Vender Co-ordinator, Joey Lemieux; Rev. Candice Bist representing Trinity United Church; and Lynda Buffet representing Shelburne Town Council.

“We are hoping that local businesses will get involved by staying open for patrons to come and shop or have a bite to eat after they purchase their merchandise from the Farmers’ Market,” says Jennifer Crewson. “We also have a number of live entertainment performers who will be gracing us with their musical talents, and Sohayla Smith will be painting faces.”

She added, “We have a lot of new and returning events. On opening day, we have a basket give away of local products and produce, and advocates of the local police service will be coming to petition and get signatures. Dufferin Waste will be coming to do a compost day on June 6th and Thai Kitchen will hold a cooking demonstration. We also have Headwaters Healthcare coming on June 20.”

Jennifer says these are just a few of many events yet to be announced for the season.

Vendors for the 2019 Shelburne Farmers’ Market include:

– Besley Farms

– Black Willow Farms

– Connie’s Kitchen

– Escarpment Gardens

– Eagle Valley Produce

– Miner’s Maply Syrup

– Levendale Farms

– Petals

– Fernstone Naturals

– Jade’s Junkyard Jems

– S.B Variety

– Rusmis

– Worth the Whisk

– Main St. Café

– Shine Baking Co.

– Remarkable Pie’s

Visit the Shelburne Farmers’ Market starting May 23 at 3 p.m. at the corner of First Street and Owen Sound Street.

