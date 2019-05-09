Shelburne Public Library to host author at Jelly Craft Bakery

COFFEE, CONVERSATION & BOOKS

This is an event you won’t want to miss! On May 15th, 2019 we will feature author Debra Komar at Jelly Craft Bakery at 7pm! Debra will speak about her most recent book, The Court of Better Fiction. This book chronicles how in the rush to establish dominion over the North, two innocent Inuit men were executed by the State. Email jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca to let us know you’ll be attending!

TEEN SCENE:

We have lots of neat events on the horizon, so make sure to check out our calendar and register for those events you wish to attend! We are offering a new program called Fresh Ink, where writers of all ages will be able to come and work on their writings, and perhaps even share them with the group for constructive feedback. After a few sessions, we’re going to start planning an open mic night, where our writers will be able to present the writings they’ve been working on! Our first session is Tuesday, May 28th @ 4:00-5:00pm, and we look forward to seeing you there!

UPCOMING EVENTS

– Tuesday, May 14th, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY

Flower Crown

– Tuesday, May 21st, 4:00-5:00pm- Escape

Room

– Tuesday, May 28th, 4:00-5:00pm- Fresh

Ink

Please contact jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca with any questions about or to register for our upcoming events!

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS:

Our good friend Carolyn j. Morris will be back to visit our library on Friday, May 10th from 10:30 am – 11:30 am. She will be bringing her ducklings as well as her brand new book, “Community Garden!” Call the library at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca to register.

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – After your morning walk in the fresh, Spring air, come and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. Several Snap Circuit kits are also available to explore while visiting LEGO Club. Watch our team LEGO structure grow as members complete challenges and add a block to our team build every week. We have started incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For the month of May we will talk about plants, gardens, Spring weather, and how things grow!

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

NEW BOOKS:

Fiction:

– Ask me no questions by Shelley Noble

– The little shop of found things by Paula

Brackston

– The house across the street by Lesley

Pearse

– Why not tonight by Susan Mallery

– Evergreen tidings from the Baumgartners

by Gretchen Anthony

– Before we were strangers by Brenda

Novak

– A woman’s fortune by Josephine Cox

– Once a midwife by Patricia Harman

– The spite game by Anna Snoekstra

– When the lights go out by Mary Kubica

– Bury the lead by Archer Mayor

– Under my skin by Lisa Unger

– The Christmas lights by Karen Swan

– Tear me apart by J.T. Ellison

Non fiction:

– All our relations by Tanya Talaga

– Jamie cooks Italy by Jamie Oliver

– Dominion by Peter Ackroyd

– Dissident doctor by Michael C. Klein

– Twisting fate by Pamela N. Munster

– Big week: the biggest battle of World War

II by James Holland

– Canada’s world wonders by Ron Brown

– The dinosaur artist by Paige Williams

– Bower: a legendary life by Dan Robson

