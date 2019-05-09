Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

Student: Emma Peterson & Zoe McCallum

Placement: TrainerGames Fitness Centre

This week Emma Peterson and Zoe McCallum from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about their experience and how TrainerGames Fitness Centre is contributing to our community’s future.

Anthony and Terra Oragunye have started up the perfect fitness centre to provide an overall great experience for all ages, including classes for children as young as one year old.. To help you jump start your fitness journey adults are offered courses such as, kickboxing, judo, boot camps and many more. The little ones won’t be left out either as there is, hip hop, zumba and mini dance just to name a few. The friendly faces that will greet you as soon as you walk in the door also have a huge part in making sure your experience is met with satisfaction.

Our co-op experience has made us aware of what it really takes to run a fitness centre. We have been given the opportunity to shadow personal trainers and acquire knowledge of the planning and execution of what is involved with the boot camps and how to make adjustments so everyone can participate no matter their fitness level. We have also learned most tasks of the front desk specialist from signing up members and giving tours of the facility to taking payments and logging information. We also take part in the juice bar where the protein shakes, pre-workouts and many more beverages and nutritious snacks are sold. Most mornings we will be in the kids zone watching children giving their parents a chance to begin their fitness journey as well. We also perform basic cleaning tasks throughout the day to help keep the gym and equipment itself in the best shape possible.

Not only have we been given the chance to see how a Fitness centre is run but we have also learned about other careers that are associated with fitness such as personal training, nutritionists, business leaders and course instructors.

TrainerGames Fitness Centre is very involved in giving back to the community outside of the gym. They have trained sports teams and have sponsored many different organizations and teams since their business start-up.

