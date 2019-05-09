CDDHS Royals girls score shutout over Wellington Heights in ‘fog bowl’ game

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

In their first game of the season, the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals girls soccer team got soaked playing in pelting ice and snow.

It wasn’t much better in their second home game when the field was blanketed in a dense fog followed by a steady rain in the second half.

The good thing was the Royals left the field with a 4-0 win in the second game when they hosted the Wellington Heights Secondary School Wolverines.

The Royals took a lead in the first half on a nice goal from Laura Wagstaff when she took the shot from the right side of the goal and placed the ball into the left side of the Wolverines net.

Centre Dufferin took a 2-0 lead when Abby Stevens scored late in the half.

After playing through the fog, the teams had to adjust to playing in a steady rain during the second half.

Nicole Collier scored for the Royals to make it a 3-0 game.

The Royals wrapped it up with a final goal from Makenna Hare to win the game and bring their record to 1-1 in the early part of the season.

“It was cold and muddy, and very foggy so it was hard to see the ball,” said Royals striker Makenna Hare after the game.

The Royals were coming off a loss in their first game of the season but had regrouped and did a good job on the soccer pitch.

“We hadn’t figured out all our positions in the last game,” Makenna said “We came back today feeling a bit better about it. We had a practice yesterday and got more used to our positions and how to play better as a team and communicate and I think that’s a main component of the game – you have to communicate. We passed more than we normally do and it was less about getting a goal for yourself and more about getting a goal as a team. The defence did a good job getting the ball out and far up the field.”

The Royals were up against Norwell District Secondary School on May 8, with results not available at press time.

They will take on Emmanuel Christian High School on Monday, May 13, at the University of Guelph.

