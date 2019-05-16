Shelburne Public Library closed over Victoria Day weekend

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Victoria Day Weekend Closure

Just a reminder that YOUR Library will be closed Saturday, May 18th- Monday, May 20th, inclusive. We will re-open Tuesday, May 21st @10am! Don’t forget we are open until 8pm on Thursdays, so you have lots of time to stock up on great reads for the weekend.

HOLD THE DATE for Dufferin Reads: One Book One County. Tuesday, May 28 – Reveal of this year’s author and book @ BookLore and Sunday, September 15 – Grand Finale @ Grace Tripling Hall. More details next week.

TEEN SCENE:

Teens will be dressed to impress this Victoria Day Weekend as we made gorgeous flower crowns this week! Don’t forget about our new program called Fresh Ink, where writers of all ages will be able to come and work on their writings, and perhaps even share them with the group for constructive feedback. After a few sessions, we’re going to start planning an open mic night, where our writers will be able to present the writings they’ve been working on! Our first session is Tuesday, May 28th @ 4:00-5:00pm.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Tuesday, May 21st, 4:00-5:00pm- Escape Room, Tuesday, May 28th, 4:00-5:00pm- Fresh Ink, Tuesday, June 4th, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY Father’s Day Craft

Please contact jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca with any questions about or to register for our upcoming events!

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS:

TD SUMMER READING PROGRAM: Coming soon

Keep an eye out for news and updates regarding our award-winning TD Summer Reading Program. The program will begin with a Kick-Off Party at the beginning of July. Many activities have been planned and this summer will be filled with lots of fun and creativity.

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – After your morning walk in the fresh, spring air, come and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge.” Several Snap Circuit kits are also available to explore while visiting LEGO Club. We also have lots of fun incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For the month of May we will talk about plants, gardens, spring weather, and how things grow!

Sleepy Story Time: Thursday, May 23rd from 6:15 pm – 7:00 pm. Visit the library in your pajamas and bring along one of your stuffed animal friends. We will cozy up and read stories as the sun goes down. Stuffed animal friends are able to stay for a “Stuffy Sleepover” and often are caught on the library cameras getting into all sorts of trouble! Videos of the Stuffies’ antics are posted on the Shelburne Library’s Facebook page /ShelburneLibrary.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

NEW BOOKS:

Fiction:

– The huntress by Kate Quinn

– A study in treason by Leonard Goldberg

– Deck the hounds by David Rosenfelt

– Star Wars: master & apprentice by

Claudia Gray

– Death of an eye by Dana Stabenow

– Horns by Joe Hill

– House of glass by Susan Fletcher

– None so deadly by David A. Poulsen

– Machines like me by Ian McEwan

– I was Anastasia by Ariel Lawhon

– The sugarhouse blues by Mariah Stewart

Non fiction:

– D-Day girls by Sarah Rose

– Simple organizing wisdom by Laurie

Jennings

– Nanaville by Anna Quindlen

– At home with handmade books by Erin

Zamrzla

– The Canadian manifesto by Conrad Black

– Fall and rise: the story of 9/11 by Mitchell

Zuckoff

– The way we eat now by Bee Wilson

