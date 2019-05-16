What’s going on at CDRC

The Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex initiated a Pickleball program earlier this year and interest is starting to build.

This is a relatively new sport that is quickly gaining popularity across the province. It is a cross between tennis, badminton and ping pong and while open to all ages, is particularly enjoyed by the “senior” crowd.

Drop in sessions are run on Tuesday from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM and Thursday from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Please call the CDRC at 519-925-2400.

On May 7, local business owner Freddy Chartier and the CDRC teamed up to form a Table Tennis program at the CDRC. This program runs from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM every Tuesday and is open to all ages and abilities. Some instruction is provided and equipment is available for use.

The program currently has approximately 10 participants and 2 tables are available for use. The CDRC is hoping to expand the number of participants and will consider the purchase of additional tables to meet demand. Please call the CDRC at 519-925-2400 or drop into one of the sessions to learn more.

The CDRC is actively taking registrations for swimming lessons this summer and they are filling up fast! Registrations will be taken at the CDRC from 9:30 – 4:30 Monday to Friday or call 519-925-2402 for further program and registration information.

The CDRC will be running an expanded Day Camp program this year and registrations will be taken at the CDRC from 9:30 – 4:30 Monday to Friday or call 519-925-2402.

