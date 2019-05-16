NDBL starts 2019 season with full lineup of Junior and Senior teams

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The North Dufferin Baseball League has started the 2019 season with a full line-up of teams in both the Senior and Junior divisions.

In the Senior division, the Mansfield Cubs have returned with many veteran players on the roster as well as some new blood as several junior players have moved up a division this year and are hoping to add some vigor to the squad.

Coaches Emerson Pendleton and Tyler Linger are back on the bench as coach / players.

The Cubs had a good start winning their season opener 3-2 over the Bolton Dodgers on Sunday, May 5.

They followed up with a second win on Wednesday, May 8, leaving the diamond with a 5-2 finish over the Alliston Athletics.

The Senior division has 14 teams this year with 13 teams returning from last season.

There is one new addition this season with the Clarksburg Blues fielding a team for the first time.

Other returning squads include the Alliston Athletics, Barrie Angels, Bolton Brewers, Bolton Dodgers, Clearview Orioles, Creemore Braves, Ivy Leafs, Ivy Rangers, Lisle Astros, Midland Mariners, New Lowell Knights, and the Orangeville Giants.

The Ivy Leafs are the defending champions having won the Strother Cup in 2018.

In the Junior division there are five teams signed up for the season including the Mansfield Junior Cubs.

The Cubs are the defending champions having won the title in 2018 with a final series against Ivy.

Returning Junior teams include the Ivy Blues and the Midland Twins.

New teams include the Orillia Royals and the Orangeville Rockies.

The Junior Cubs took a loss in the opening game of the season against the Orillia Royals, but redeemed themselves in their next with a win over Orangeville.

The Senior Cubs will be back on their home diamond in Mansfield on Wednesday, May 22, when they host the New Lowell Knights.

That game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Junior Cubs will play several games on the road before returning to their home diamond on Sunday, June 9, to host the Orillia Royals.

Game time is 1:00 p.m.

