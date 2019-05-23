Toronto graduate passes through Shelburne during 275km walk

Written By MARNI WALSH

Theological graduate Jason Meyers is walking from his May 9 graduation ceremony at Emmanuel Colllege in Toronto to his May 25 ordination ceremony in Barrie.

The 275 km walk along the beautiful Bruce Trail promises to be a divine experience for the new minister as he spends quiet time with nature and depends upon the kindness of strangers for his lodging.

On May 18, Jason stayed with Reverend Candice Bist and her husband, musician Bruce Ley, who, although not strangers, do live by the path of the Bruce Trail. Mr. Meyers attended the Sunday morning services of Primrose United Church and Trinity United Church in Shelburne, and spoke with the congregations about his journey before continuing on his pilgrimage.

Reverend Bist, minister for the United Churches, says Jason “spoke to us of his journey on the Bruce Trail, the wonderful hospitality he has received along the way, and how the trip is more arduous than he anticipated, but that he is very, very glad he is doing it.”

She says the young graduate has walked the Camino de Santiago three times – a series of pilgrimage paths leading to the shrine of Saint James in Spain.

“He loves to walk and finds great comfort and restoration in quiet walking on his own,” says Reverend Bist.

Before beginning his Masters of Divinity, Jason Meyers received a Major in Marketing and Communications and has been utilizing those skills to help Trinity United Church develop its communication strategy.

Reverend Bist says, “It has been a pleasure working with Jason.”

She describes him as “an engaging young person interested in faith in the modern world.” The young theologian was awarded the 2019 Sanford Gold Medal in Divinity.

“This award is granted by the Victoria Senate on the basis of scholarship, ability, and character,” says Reverend Bist. “It is an enormous honour.” Following his ordination, Jason will serve at the Metropolitan United Church in Toronto as a minister in charge of congregational care.

Jason Meyers is married to Bri-anne Swan, a minister who oversees Living Presence Ministry in East Gwillimbury. They have two small children. In a recent interview with Emmanuel College, Jason said that he “scheduled time for walking” to “stay grounded and connected” while working full time, studying theology and raising children. In the interview, Jason shared the philosophy that helps him keep balance, “whatever your ‘thing’ is that keeps you whole, don’t let it go, no matter how many papers you have due.”

