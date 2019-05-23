Dufferin OPP charge man with impaired driving after falling off lawnmower

May 23, 2019

On May 19, 2019 at 3:27 p.m. Dufferin OPP were dispatched to a report of a lawn tractor that had rolled over onto the male driver. Dufferin EMS attended as well.

Preliminary Investigation reveals that lawn tractor rolled over at a private residence on the 7th line of Mulmur Township.

As a result of a police investigation the driver was arrested for impaired driving after failing an approved screening device. He was taken to Caledon OPP for breath tests. A 67-year-old resident of Rosemont,Ontario is charged with Operate a motor vehicle over 80 mgs of Alcohol contrary to Criminal Code of Canada. He was served with an Administrative Drivers License Suspension for 90 days upon release.

The accused was released on a Promise to Appear returnable June 11, 2019 at 9:00 am in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice

Stunt driving charge 1

At 3:30 p.m. on Friday May 17 OPP Central Region Traffic team were conducting speed enforcement on Airport Road south of 30 Side Road in the Town of Mono. Officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was clocked in moving radar at 142 km/h in a posted 80 km.h zone.

A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle was pulled over and the driver was charged with Stunt Drive Excessive Speed contrary the Highway Traffic Act section 172(1). His vehicle was was impounded for 7 days and his drivers license was also suspended for 7 days.

The male driver will appear in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice to answer to the charge at a later date.

Stunt driving charge 2

At 3:20 p.m. on Saturday May 18 Central Region OPP Team were conducting speed enforcement on Dufferin County Road #18 south of Town of Mono. Officers observed a a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was clocked in moving radar at 151 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle was pulled over. The driver was charged with Stunt Drive Excessive Speed contrary the Highway Traffic Act section 172(1). His vehicle was was impounded for 7 days and his drivers license was also suspended for 7 days.

The male driver will appear in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice to answer to the charge.

Stunt driving charge 3

At 8:53 p.m. on Saturday May 18 Dufferin OPP were conducting speed enforcement on Dufferin County Road #25 south of Town of Grand Valley. Officers observed a southbound silver 2003 Honda Civic traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was clocked in moving radar at 152 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle was pulled over. As a result of police investigation a 17 year old male driver from Grand Valley, Ontario was charged with Stunt Drive Excessive Speed contrary the Highway Traffic Act section 172(1). His vehicle was was impounded for 7 days and his drivers license was also suspended for 7 days.

The male driver will appear on June 26, 2019 at 9:00 am in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice to answer to the charge.

Stunt driving charge 4

At 10:44 p.m. on Saturday May 18 Dufferin OPP were conducting speed enforcement on Airport Road between Cottage Road and 15th side road in the Town of Mono. Officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was clocked in moving radar at 134 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle was pulled over. As a result of police investion the driver was charged with Stunt Drive Excessive Speed contrary the Highway Traffic Act section 172(1). His vehicle was was impounded for 7 days and his drivers license was also suspended for 7 days.

The male driver will appear in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice to answer to the charge.

Stunt driving charges 5, 6, 7 & 8

On May 20 Traffic Officers in Dufferin OPP Detachment area laid an additional three stunt driving charges on Airport Road between the 25th and 30th side road in the Town of Mono. They also laid a stunt drive charge in Mulmur.

The first incident was at 4:52 p.m. and involved a vehicle traveling 143 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The second incident was at 5:10 p.m. involved a vehicle traveling at 141 km/h in an 80 km/h zone

The third incident was at 5:32 p.m. involved a vehicle traveling at 141 km/h in an 80 km/h zone

The fourth incident was at 5:41 p.m. involved a vehicle traveling at 135 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone and occurred on the Mulmur Melancthon Town Line .

All of the vehicles involved were impounded for 7 days and each of four drivers had their drivers license suspended for 7 days.

All accused will appear in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice to answer! to the charges of Stunt Driving -Excessive speed under the Highway Traffic Act.

