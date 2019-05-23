Cubs teams work hard in early season

May 23, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Mansfield Cubs senior and junior teams are still in the early going of the North Dufferin Baseball League as teams start feeling each other out in the first few games.

The New Lowell Knights have taken an early lead in the senior division going undefeated after three games.

In the junior division the Orillia Royals have moved into the lead taking only one loss after four games.

Senior Cubs

The Mansfield senior Cubs got off to a good start this year winning their first two games of the season. That short lived streak didn’t last long when they came out on the short end in the next two outings.

The Cubs found themselves up against the Bolton Dodgers in game one. That ended with a 3-2 win to start the Mansfield season.

Their second game of the season against the Alliston Athletics ended with a 5-2 win.

In game three they battled the Creemore Braves to an 11-10 finish in a high scoring effort for both squads but the Cubs took their first loss of the season.

Back on the diamond on May 15, the Cubs faced the Orangeville Giants.

It was their second loss of the season when the game ended 8-5 in favour of the O-ville team.

The senior Cubs will be back on their home diamond in Mansfield on Wednesday, May 29, to host the Lisle Astros.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Junior Cubs

The Junior Mansfield Cubs have had a tough start to the season but there’s a long way to go on the schedule.

The squad lost their first game of the season 15-2 to the Orillia Royals on May 5.

They rallied in the second game of the year delivering a 12-3 win over the newly installed Orangeville Rockies. This is the first time Orangeville has entered a team in the League.

The Cubs’ next two outing resulted in losses to the Orillia Royals and the Ivy Jr. Blues.

The Orillia Royals are currently leading the division with a 3-1 record to start the season. They are followed by the Ivy Blues and the Midland Twins.

Mansfield is currently in fourth place after four games.

The Juniors play their next five games on the road. Two of those games are technically home games but will be played at Ross Houston Park in Lisle.

They return to the diamond in Mansfield on Sunday, June 9, to host the Orillia Royals.

Game time is 1:00 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)