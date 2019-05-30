Annual Hair Off for Cancer Event held at Centre Dufferin District High School

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

For the eighteenth year in a row, students and staff at Centre Dufferin District High School showed some real school spirit by raising money for the Cancer Care Centre at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville.

While they have been raising funds for several weeks, the big event took place during an assembly on Thursday, May 23.

Several students got a haircut, some a closer shave than others, and a few teachers got a beard trim with a few others taking a pie in the face.

The event was organized by students in Ms. Senese’s grade 12 business leader class.

“We’ve been planning this for about a month,” explained student organizer Wiley McGowan. “We have fundraisers leading up to it. We host an amazing race in our school. We were divided into different groups and given different tasks. I was in the assembly group so I helped run the assembly. Some groups did class visits and others marketed for it. Some groups were responsible for talking to businesses to get sponsors.”

The event is an assignment that is designed to give students experience in how to run a fundraising event.

“We had around 25 kids involved,” Wiley explained. “Everyone was divided up based on their skill set and were responsible for organizing different parts of this assembly. The money was raised through students, classes donating, and ticket sales.”

Several hundred students paid admission as apart of a buy-out to attend the assembly with the funds being added to total.

Members of the Headwaters Health Care Foundation were on-hand to speak to the kids and thank them for their efforts.

At the end of the event, students presented a cheque to Foundation representatives for $4600 all raised at the school.

