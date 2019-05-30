Farmers’ Market tossed by wind ends in sunshine

Written By MARNI WALSH

Wind and rain on May 23rd tested the fortitude of vendors at the grand opening of the 2019 Shelburne Famers’ Market. Early high winds lifted one canopy up from First Street and threw it onto the roadway of Owen Sound Street. It was a tense moment, but vendors rallied and were able to rescue the tent with no harm done. Market Manager, Jennifer Crewson says the quick response by vendors saved the day and avoided a situation that might have been ended in an insurance claim.

Despite the shaky start, the sun came out and the market saw steady shoppers for the rest of the day with bakers selling out of homemade goods. “It was a good start to the season,” says the Market Manager.

Cold temperatures, frequent rain, and a lack of sunshine has made for a slow growing season for vegetable vendors, but the warmth of this week will bring crops along quickly for upcoming market days.

The Farmers’ Market theme for 2019 is Community. Jennifer Crewson says the Market will host quilting by Cobwebs and Caviar, as well as cooking demonstrations once a month by Freddie from Beyond the Gate. As well, Hannah Sine of Towne Fitness is making the Farmers’ Market a starting point for some of her group runs.

“We are hoping that local businesses will get involved by staying open for patrons to come and shop or have a bite to eat after they purchase their merchandise from the Farmers’ Market,” says Jennifer Crewson. “We also have a number of live entertainment performers who will be gracing us with their musical talents, and Sohayla Smith will be painting faces.”

The popular market continues to grow with several new vendors joining this year – such as Eagle Valley Produce which displayed beautiful, healthy vegetable plants ready for local planting. Vendors for the 2019 Shelburne Farmers’ Market include: Besley Farms, Black Willow Farms, Connie’s Kitchen, Escarpment Gardens, Eagle Valley Produce, Miner’s Maply Syrup, Levendale Farms, Petals Flowers, Fernstone Naturals,

Jade’s Junkyard Jems, S.B Variety, Rusmis, Worth the Whisk, Main St. Café, Shine Baking Co., and Remarkable Pie’s.

Visit the Shelburne Farmers’ Market every Thursday, from 3pm to 7pm, throughout the growing season until October 3rd at the corner of First Street and Owen Sound Street.

The 2019 Farmers’ Market Committee was all smiles as the sunshine came through the storm at their grand opening May 23rd on First Street. (Left to right) Market Co-ordinator Joey Lemieux; Secretary- Treasurer, Jade McCabe; Market Manager, Jennifer Crewson; Social Media and Marketing Co-ordinator, Izabella Busby; (not seen here) Rev. Candice Bist representing Trinity United Church; and Lynda Buffet representing Shelburne Town Council.

