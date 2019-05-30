Glenbrook Gives sets new record

May 30, 2019

Written By MARNI WALSH

“We’re so proud of our generous Glenbrook community,” says Glenbrook Elementary School teacher, Faye O’Connor after the school’s May 27th Glenbrook Gives 6th annual fundraiser set a new record. Glenbrook staff and students pledging to donate 10 inches of hair to Locks of Love, participating in ‘Shave to Save’’, or pledging to ‘Colour to Cure’ raised over $4,818 for Headwaters Health Care Foundation to help with the maintenance of Headwaters Hospital’s chemotherapy suite. This brings their six year total to almost $15,000.

The event was inspired by Glenbrook student Viola Brown when she was in Grade One. After seeing a little boy who had lost his hair while undergoing chemotherapy, Viola knew she wanted to help. The first grader told Mrs. O’Connor that she wanted to donate her hair to kids who have lost their hair during cancer treatment. Ms. O’Connor, along with staff Tami Bye and Heather Mavins, helped Viola coordinate a hair donation event for all staff and students, and named it Glenbrook Gives.

Glenbrook provided Pantene’s Beautiful Lengths program with over 40 hair donations for cancer patients in the last five years. This year, Glenbrook Gives was held in support of Locks of Love for financially disadvantaged children who have lost their hair during cancer treatment, or to a condition known as alopecia.

Ms. O’Connor told the Free Press, “Ninety generous people participated in this year’s event.” During a full school assembly on May 27th, Ms. O’Connor reminded the young students why their donations were needed and Viola Brown spoke to the asssembly about how and why the Glenbrook Gives event began. Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) representatives Jenn Davies and Lynn Armstrong thanked the students for “deciding to do something to help others.” They showed a short video that explained how their money would be used to help purchase equipment for the chemotherapy suite, telling students that 4000 local cancer patients received treatment at Headwaters Health Care in 2018. “That would not be possible without donations,” said Lynne Armstrong.

Thanks is extended to “Drew Clark from Lemon and Ginger Hair Salon for making Glenbrook hair donors look beautiful after the big cut year after year,” says Ms. O’Connor.

The following staff and students “Coloured to Conquer”: Ms. Heather Mavins, Mrs. Crystal McHughan, Cordilia Kelly (Grade 7), Logan Gardner (Grade 7), Liam Dodds (Grade 7), Rebecca Valade (Grade 7), Autumn Nicholson (Grade 7), Maddie Gray (Grade 7), Cody Dopson (Grade 7), Hayley Bates-Kirkham (Grade 7), Jared Bouchard (Grade 6), Hisaan Sidiqui (Grade 6), Emily Thompson (Grade 6), Destyne Palmer (Grade 6), Viola Brown (Grade 6), Ella Turnbull (Grade 5), Ella Cornick (Grade 5), Hannah Park (Grade 5), Adyaan Siddiqui (Grade 5), Anthony Young (Grade 4), Emily Dopson (Grade 4), Georgia Dolmer (Grade 4), Kendra Fell (Grade 5), Kaitlyn Walker (Grade 5), Autumn Lopez-Pais (Grade 4), Liam Lindsay (Grade 4), Nolan Bouchard (Grade 4), Cole Chinnock (Grade 4), Izza Ali-Syeda (Grade 4), Briar McBride (Grade 4), Alexis Brennen (Grade 4), Chloe Dodds (Grade 4), Jordan Jeziorski (Grade 4), Max Rodgers (Grade 4), Brodie Black (Grade 4), Jaelen Williams (Grade 3), Madeleine Hall (Grade 3), Mika Carr (Grade 3), Lily Lopes Pais (Grade 3), Zachary Thompson (Grade 3), Lucas McKee (Grade 3), Tyler Campbell (Grade 3), Maysen Forrester (Grade 3), Gabe McHughan (Grade 3), Luca Oppedisano (Grade 3), Damon Kamenski (Grade 3), Skylar Peebles (Grade 3), Allie Peebles (4 year old JK registrant for next year!), Trinity Nicholson (Grade 2), Alyssa Gardner (Grade 2), Milani Williams (Grade 2), Owen Dolmer (Grade 2), Liv Clark (Grade 2), Andrew Thompson (Grade 1), Mattie Forrester (Grade 1), Matteo Oppedisano (Grade 1), Sophia Zambri (Grade 1), Joy Lynch (Grade 1), Olivia McKee (Grade 1), Brodie Kehoe (Grade 1), Tessa Ezekiel-Elford (SK), Aura Mann (JK), Zainab Ali Syeda (JK), Harper McHughan (SK), Harper Clark (SK), Sofia Lindsay (SK), Kolby Klein (SK), and Addison Young (SK).

The following staff and students “Shaved to Save”: Mr. Todd Schooley, Miss Jennifer Lange, Aiden Hull (Grade 6), Sammy Bolger (Grade 4), Grayson Bolger (Grade 2), Stevie Brake (Grade 3), Dax O’Brien (Grade 3), Grayson Brake (Grade 1), and Kash O’Brien (SK).

Finally, the following people donated 10 inches or more of their hair to Locks of Love: Mrs. Stacey Neil, Ms. MJ Stewart, Mrs. Pippa Gammage, Mrs. Karen Fernandes, Mrs. Faye O’Connor, Mrs. Manjit Rhandawa, Kyla Lafave (Grade 8), Aubrey McDonald (Grade 2), and Alexandra Schooley (Age 6; daughter of Mr. Schooley).

