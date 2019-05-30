Provincial infrastructure funding announced for Town of Grand Valley

Dufferin-Caledon –Sylvia Jones, MPP of Dufferin-Caledon, is pleased to announce that the Town of Grand Valley has been selected to receive infrastructure funding for the replacement of Bridge 11 on Concession Road 2-3.

Earlier this spring, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, Monte McNaughton, launched the $30-billion integrated bilateral Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Minister McNaughton has been working closely with Ontario’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Ernie Hardeman, on the $500-million Rural and Northern stream of this program.

The bridge replacement for Grand Valley was in the first 49 province-wide projects that were announced under this stream.

Ontario is investing in roads and bridges because that is what Ontarians rely on every day. The bridge replacement project cost of $773,995.00 is now awaiting approval by the federal government.

“The provincial nomination is an important milestone to getting shovels in the ground,” said MPP Jones. “It is now up to the federal minister to approve funding, so these projects can move forward.”

