Correction

May 30, 2019 · 0 Comments

On Thursday, May 16, the Shelburne Free Press printed an article page 3, ‘Shelburne Police Service provides annual report to Council

A paragraph stated “Mayor Wade Mills asked how many officers were on duty in an average shift, to which Sgt. Bennett replied regularly less than two.”

This was reported in error, and should have stated ‘to which Sgt. Bennett replied regularly NO less than two.’ The Free Press regrets the error.

Readers Comments (0)