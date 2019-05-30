Dufferin OPP lay 3 more student driving charges

On Friday May 24, 2019 Dufferin OPP were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 10 and 89 near Sylvanwood Road in Amaranth Township. Police observed a 2007 Mazda sedan travelling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was clocked at 134 km in an 80 km per hour zone. A traffic stop was initiated. the driver of the vehicle was charged with Stunt Driving.

On May 25, 2019 police clocked a 2019 Dodge sedan on Highway 10/89 near the Mono-Amaranth Town line in Amaranth Township at 138 kilometres in a posted 80 km per hour zone Again a traffic stop was initiated. The 23-year-old driver from Toronto was charged with Stunt Driving

On May 26, 2019 at 10:32 am Police were conducting speed enforcement on Airport Road between the 10th and 15th side road in Mulmur Township. Police clocked a Dodge Minivan traveling at 135 kilometres in an 80 km per hour zone.

All drivers had their drivers’ licenses suspended for 7 days and vehicles towed and impounded for 7 day. The accused will each appear in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice at a later date to answer to the charge

Dufferin OPP nab yet another stunt driver on airport road in Mono

On Friday May 24, 2019 at 5:02 am Dufferin OPP were conducting speed enforcement on Airport Road near 30th side road in the Town of Mono. Officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and activated their radar unit. The vehicle was clocked at 191 kilometres per hour in an 80 km per hour zone.

A traffic stop was initiated and driver was charged with stunt driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. The driver’s license was suspended for 7 days and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days.

The accused will appear in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice at a later date to answer to the charge.

Dufferin OPP charge lawn tractor driver with impaired driving

On May 19, 2019 at 3:27 pm Dufferin OPP were dispatched to a report of lawn tractor that had rolled over on the male driver. Dufferin EMS attended as well.

Preliminary Investigation reveals that lawn tractor rolled over at a private residence on the 7th line of Mulmur Township.

As a result of a police investigation the driver was arrested for impaired driving after failing an approved screening device. He was taken to Caledon OPP for breath tests. John ROBERTS ,67 year of age of Rosemont, Ontario is charged with Operate a motor vehicle over 80 mgs of Alcohol contrary to Criminal Code of Canada. He was served with an Administrative Driver’s License Suspension for 90 days upon release.

The accused was released on a Promise to Appear returnable June 11, 2019 at 9:00 am in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice

OPP Nab four more drivers with stunt driving

On May 20, 2019 Traffic Officers in Dufferin OPP Detachment area laid an additional 3 stunt driving charges on Airport Road between the 25th and 30th side road in the Town of Mono. They also laid a stunt drive charge in Mulmur.

The first incident was at 4:52 pm and involved a vehicle traveling 143 km in an 80 km per hour zone.

The second incident was at 5:10 pm involved a vehicle traveling at 141 km in an 80 km per hour zone

The third incident was at 5:32 pm involved a vehicle traveling at 141 km in an 80 km per hour zone

The fourth incident was at 5:41 pm involved a vehicle traveling at 135 km in a posted 80 km zone and occurred on the Mulmur Melancthon Town Line.

All of the vehicles involved were impounded for 7 days and each of four drivers had their driver’s license suspended for 7 days.

All accused will appear in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice to answer to the charges of Stunt Driving -Excessive speed under the Highway Traffic Act.

