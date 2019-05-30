Sr. Cubs in middle of the standings in early NDBL season

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It has been an interesting start to the North Dufferin Baseball League season.

After the first couple of weeks the New Lowell Knights are undefeated after five games while three teams are still looking for their first win of the season.

The Bolton Dodgers, Clarksburg Blues, and Alliston Athletics have yet to record a win.

The Mansfield Cubs are right in the middle of the standings with a 2-4 record so far.

Mansfield had a good start to the season winning their first two game on the schedule but lost two in a row in two closely contested battles.

They met up with the New Lowell Knights on Wednesday, May 22, on their home diamond in Mansfield.

The Cubs found themselves behind the 8-ball when the Knights took a 5-0 lead by the end of the third inning.

The fourth inning produced no runs with the Cubs not able to get on base.

Strong hitting from the Knights produced another run in the fifth inning on a hit that went right to the left field fence.

They finished off the frame with a three-run home run over the right field fence and into the woods.

The Cubs got on the scoreboard late in the game for a couple of runs to end the game with a 12-2 loss.

New Lowell s currently leading the standings with a 5-0 record.

They are followed by the Ivy Rangers with a single loss. The Bolton Brewers are in third place with a 3-1 record followed by the Orangeville Giants with a 3-1 record.

The Cubs are currently in the number eight spots in the 14-team senior division.

The Mansfield team will be back on their home diamond on Sunday, June 2, when they will host the Barrie Angels for a double header.

Game one is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. followed by game two at 4:00 p.m.

