Jennifer Widbur Tournament goes out ‘with a bang’

June 6, 2019

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Jennifer Widbur Memorial Hockey Tournament held its final event in April of this year with hopes of finishing the 12-year journey by topping their previous total – and did they ever.

The final event raised a whopping $102,000 for the Cancer Care Centre at the Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville.

The Honeywood Hockey Moms, a dedicated group of local women, have been hosting the event since 2008 and going into this year’s tournament they had already raised over $500,000.

This year’s total surprised even the organizers who had excepted to exceed previous year’s totals, but were delighted at the final tally.

The money raised over the years has gone towards the digital mammography imaging system, the build program, and much need equipment at the Cancer Care Centre.

The Hockey Moms have also donated funds to many worthy causes in Honeywood and the surrounding area.

After 12 dedicated years, the group decided to stop running the tournament while they were still on top.

“We know we can’t do this forever,” said Tournament chair and organizer Mike deLaat. “It’s a well-known, well respected, well played, and well supported tournament. But sooner or later you’ve to to know its time. We’re leaving a good legacy and we’re proud of what we’ve done.”

The Hockey Moms delivered their final cheque to the Cancer Care Centre on Tuesday, May 28.

Headwaters Health Care Foundation members were on hand to receive the funds and were overjoyed at the size of the contribution.

“At the end 2018, that brought the total raised through the tournament to $510,00 for cancer care,” said Jenn Davies, senior officer, signature events and community engagement at the hospital Foundation, during the presentation. “We are incredibly grateful for your work, your passion, and your support of the hospital.”

With this year’s donation, the Widbur Tournament raised a total of $612,000.

“Twelve years is a long time to hold a hockey tournament, and it has gotten bigger and bigger every year,” Mr. deLaat said. “I don’t think we could have been as successful if it wasn’t for the team that sits at my kitchen table every month,” he said while thanking the Hockey Moms who have put so much work into the Tournament. “It was a difficult decision to end this. Our hearts are still in this but you have to pick the right time – you can’t go forever. We decided as a group that we would go out with a bang.”

The Honeywood Hockey Moms include organizing committee members, Corrie Downey, Crystal Lucas, Jana Prentice, Barb Elgie, Susan Haire, and Bonnie deLaat. And special note to Al Widbur, Jennifer’s dad who spent considerable effort contacting and working with sponsors and local businesses.

