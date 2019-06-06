Annual 2019 Law Enforcement Torch Run supports Special Olympics

June 6, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Over 100 runners left the starting line to participate in the 2019 Law Enforcement Torch Run in Shelburne on Thursday, May 30.

While some managed to run the entire, almost 5 km route, others chose to slow it down at times, but the whole point was to participate and help raise funds in support of Special Olympics.

The starting point for the run was Fiddle Park and the course led participates on a route through the town.

There are Torch Runs hosted by police services across Ontario although they are not all on the same day. Each police service host their own event. In fact, Torch Runs are held at different places world-wide.

“It’s any police service that’s involved with the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police or the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police,” explained Shelburne event organizer, Constable Jeff McClean of which organizations hold Torch Run events. “The Special Olympics is the preferred charity of the Association of Chiefs of Police – that’s on the international scale as well.”

The Shelburne Police also do the Polar Plunge during the winter in support of Special Olympics.

“This is the ninth event in Shelburne,” Constable McClean said. “It has been an annual event since 2011. Today we had over 100 runners. We usually have between 100 and 120. The route is just over 4 km.”

Organizers were hoping to raise at least $15,000. In total, through their initiatives, the Shelburne Police service has raised over $150,000 for Special Olympics since 2011.

Funds raised go to Special Olympics Ontario who then turn money over to their local organizations.

Runners were from all walks of life including a contingent from Centre Dufferin District High School. Several senior citizens from the Shelburne Residence also turned out for the event.

“The Shelburne Residence members do participate and do a portion of the run then they come back to the finish line to enjoy the barbecue.”

After completing the course, runners wrapped it up in the parking lot at No Frills where a barbecue was held along with a fundraising raffle.

Readers Comments (0)