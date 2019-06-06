Sr Cubs host Barrie Angels in double header

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Mansfield Sr. Cubs hosted the Barrie Angels for a double header on the diamond in Mansfield on Sunday (June 2).

Game one got underway with a 2:00 p.m. start.

The Cubs fell behind in the early going and were trailing 7-1 at the bottom of the sixth inning.

Tyler Greer hit to right field for an RBI.

That was followed up with another single from Emerson Pendleton that brought in a third Mansfield run.

The final inning saw no real action from either team and the Cubs had to settle for 9-3 loss.

The second game of the day got underway at 4:00 p.m.

This time the Cubs had more success in scoring but they still came up short.

They had to settle for an 8-5 loss.

It’s still in the early season for the NDBL but the New Lowell Knights have moved into first place going undefeated after eight ga.es

The Clearview Orioles are in second place with a 6-1 record.

They are followed by the Ivy Rangers with a 5-2 record.

After ten games the Cubs have taken eight losses and are currently in the number 11 spot in the League.

The League is looking quite competitive this season with several team in the mid level rank in the standings.

The Cubs have five away games on the road before returning to the Mansfield diamond on Wednesday, June 19, to host the Clearview Orioles.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

