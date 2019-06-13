Shelburne Public Library reinstating inter-library loans

June 13, 2019

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

The Southern Ontario Library Service, after a few weeks of discussion with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, has re-opened the portal (VDX) which allows us to access the library books in other libraries so that we can borrow for our patrons through ILLO.

At YOUR Library, we pride ourselves on putting our Patrons FIRST and so we are using our resources to provide this service once again to you. We have appreciated your support and loyalty through this difficult situation. We think that ILLO is a vital component of our collection service to YOU and look forward to continuing to provide this service.

Please come and see us! We are ready to GO!

New summer hours

YOUR Library is now open Tuesday evenings until 8pm. Now you will have even more time to stop in. Keep your eyes open for some interesting programming and events on Tuesday evenings.

Other news

Archivist, Laura Camilleri, will be back at YOUR Library, Tuesday, June 18th to help with your family research, and at 2pm she will present on the “Quack Medicine & Miracle Cures” founded in Dufferin County!

As of Tuesday, July 18, 6:30 pm we will be starting our new ESL classes. If you, a family member or a friend would like to improve your English this summer, this is the place to be! Call us at 519-925-2168 to register.

We will be starting our Tech Tutor classes on Tuesday, June 18 @ 2:00 pm. You will be able to get individual help with your technology issues – set up email, learn to Skype, download books etc. (Sorry, we don’t fix computers!!)

Starting Tuesday, July 9 @12:00pm, we will be hosting Lunch & Learn sessions. Stay tuned for the various topics. This will be a group session. Any topics you would like covered, please let us know.

Teen scene

Our TAB met last week and firmed up our plans for the Teen Summer Reading Challenge which launches Tuesday, July 2nd @ 4pm! Look forward to a summer full of events just for Teens! Register any time by dropping by YOUR library; registering in advance let us prepare your summer reading bag in advance of our launch party!

Upcoming events:

Tuesday, June 18th, 4:00-5:00pm- Teen Chill Zone (a relaxing space prior to exams)

Tuesday, June 25th, 4:00-5:00pm- Fresh Ink

Tuesday, July 2nd, 4:00-5:00pm- Teen Summer Reading Challenge Launch Party!

Please contact jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca with any questions about or to register for our upcoming events!

Children’s programs

Keep an eye out for news and updates regarding our award-winning TD Summer Reading Program. The program will begin with a Kick-Off Party on Friday, July 5th, 2019. Many activities have been planned, and this summer is sure to be filled with lots of fun and creativity.

Visit our table outside the Library on Saturday, June 15th, during the Shelburne Street Festival to register for the TD Summer Reading Program.

Registering will ensure that a TD SRC Handbag is prepared for your child when the program begins on Friday, July 5th. Registration will be available in the Children’s Library after the festival.

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – After your morning walk in the fresh, Spring air, come and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

