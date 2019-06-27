CANADA DAY Schedule Of Events

June 27, 2019 · 0 Comments
6:00PM – 6:30 pm
Opening ceremonies
LP Productions singing O Canada
Delegations
Police Bike Draw
Flag blessing and raising
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Artsploration Bus
Giant Tiger Train
6:00 – 9:30 pm
Children’s activities
Shelburne shocks basketball
Streams community hub art project
6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Far Shot archery and axe throwing
6:00 – 10:00 pm
Kinsmen Beer Gardens
Kinettes kitchen (yummy eats)
7:00 – 8:00 pm
Tug of War
(teams of 4, get your team ready today!)
Entertainment on Main Stage
6:45 PM – 7:30 PM Sandy Harron
7:45 PM – 8:45 PM Little Current
9:00 PM – 10:00 PM Jim Dan Dee
You must be logged in to post a comment.