CANADA DAY Schedule Of Events

June 27, 2019   ·   0 Comments

6:00PM – 6:30 pm

Opening ceremonies 

LP Productions singing O Canada 

Delegations 

Police Bike Draw 

Flag blessing and raising

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm 

Artsploration Bus 

Giant Tiger Train 

6:00 – 9:30 pm

Children’s activities 

Shelburne shocks basketball 

Streams community hub art project 

6:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Far Shot archery and axe throwing 

6:00 – 10:00 pm

Kinsmen Beer Gardens 

Kinettes kitchen (yummy eats) 

7:00 – 8:00 pm

Tug of War
(teams of 4, get your team ready today!)

Entertainment on Main Stage 

6:45 PM – 7:30 PM Sandy Harron

7:45 PM – 8:45 PM Little Current

9:00 PM – 10:00 PM Jim Dan Dee



         

