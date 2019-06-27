HEAR RIGHT: Quality Hearing Healthcare for Less

June 27, 2019

Suffering from hearing loss can be a stressful and confusing time for anyone. When reality sets in, it’s so comforting to have a professional you can count on.

With twenty years of experience in the hearing healthcare industry, Crystal Cecco is committed to helping the hard-of-hearing hear their best. Hearing aid technology is ever-changing and she has been there during the evolution. From Bluetooth connectivity to rechargeable hearing aids, there is a hearing solution for everyone and Crystal will work with you to make the right choice.

As a resident of Shelburne, Crystal realized the need for access to healthcare services, including hearing, in the area. To meet this need, she has partnered with Hear Right Canada to open a hearing clinic in the North Dufferin Wellness Centre at 712 Main Street East, Unit 101.

Crystal’s passion for helping the hard-of-hearing was ignited in Thunder Bay, Ontario while working in an Audiology clinic as a receptionist. She decided to go back to school and graduated from Grant MacEwan College (now MacEwan University) in 2005 with her Hearing Instrument Practitioner diploma. Shortly after graduation, Crystal made the move to Brampton, Ontario where she cultivated her skills as a Hearing Instrument Specialist for the next thirteen years.

Hear Right Canada – Shelburne offers quality hearing healthcare for less – FREE hearing tests, affordable hearing aids, hearing aid care and maintenance, custom hearing protection and earwax cleaning. We are open Monday thru Friday from 8:30AM to 4:30PM. Call us today to schedule an appointment (519) 925-1215.

