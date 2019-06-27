Second Traveler’s Tales event a success at local library

June 27, 2019

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

On Tuesday night we had our second Traveler’s Tales event, and this time we “travelled,” armchair-style, to the Caribbean! Brittany from Big Time Travels toured us around Aruba, Bermuda, and Curaçao, and I’m quite sure she inspired travel plans for a few of our patrons. While it is not the next Traveler’s Tales event, we will host a guest speaker who has hiked ALL of the National Parks in Canada! Can you imagine? Her talk will take place in October 2019 and feature the Arctic Parks of Canada, so stay tuned for those details!

Teen Scene

Our favourite time of the year is just around the corner—that’s right, it’s almost summer reading time! Teens can pick up their summer reading packages on Tuesday, July 2nd during our launch party! We will kick-start our summer with a tutorial on acrylic pouring at our launch party, so please make sure to register so we have an adequate amount of supplies. We have a summer full of creative, wacky, and not-so-quiet activities planned for the summer, so you won’t want to miss out. Did we mention there will be prizes? Register by dropping by YOUR Library or emailing jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca.

Upcoming events:

Tuesday, July 2nd, 4:00-5:00pm- Teen Summer Reading Challenge Launch Party!

Tuesday, July 9th, 4:00-5:00pm- The Silent Library Challenge

Tuesday, July 16th, 4:00-5:00pm- Marshmallow Fling Challenge

Thursday, July 18th, 4:00-6:00pm- Teen Scary Movie- “Us”

Please contact jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca with any questions about or to register for our upcoming events!

Children’s Programs

Registration is now open for our award-winning TD Summer Reading Program! Sign-up is available in the Children’s Library, online, or by emailing children@shelburnelibrary.ca. The program will begin with a Kick-Off Party on Friday, July 5th, 2019. Many activities have been planned, and this summer is sure to be filled with lots of fun and creativity.

All of our July program registrations are now open! If your child would be interested in Summertime Slime, Cooking Crew, Tween the Pages Book Club, and more, please visit the library or contact us to sign up before space runs out!

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – After your morning walk in the fresh, Spring air, come and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. Several Snap Circuit kits are also available to explore while visiting LEGO Club. We also have lots of fun incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For the month of June we will learn about farming, farm animals, and what it’s like to live on a farm.

